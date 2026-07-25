Delhi Metro Reopens Gates To 3 Stations After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

The entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday. All the three stations were part of several metro stations were kept closed amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

DMRC had said that 18 stations -- Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan, New Delhi -- will remain closed from 7.30 am today till further instructions due to security reasons. It was the fourth consecutive day that multiple metro station were closed amid the protests.

Pradhan announced his resignation on his X handle just hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party and the Centre. His resignation was the main demand of the protesters camping at Jantar Mantar for over a month.

"I hold deep respect for the aspirations, sentiments, and rightful expectations of the youth of this country. Realising the dreams of India's young generation has been the moral resolve of our political and social life. I express my gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister for the opportunity given to me to serve the nation under his visionary leadership. It is my resolve that we will not allow the youth power of the country to be trapped in a web of confusion," Pradhan wrote on X.

"Keeping in mind that anti-national forces should not take advantage of the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the unity of the nation remains intact, that the future of even a single student of India does not get entangled in legal complications, and that our children devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers -- I have submitted my resignation to Hon'ble Prime Minister," Pradhan added.