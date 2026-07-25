"Courage Without Violence": Gitanjali Angmo On Gen Z As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo, who has been at the forefront of the student protests, has reacted to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, saying that the young generation of India has shown everyone how to be a 'Vishwaguru'.

Angmo's reaction comes hours after Pradhan resigned as India's Education Minister following a month-long protest by students seeking his resignation. The leader said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Angmo, in a post on X, praised India's younger generation, known as Gen Z.

"If anyone has shown what it means for India to be a Vishwaguru, it is our Gen Z," she wrote.

The central government has many time dubbed India as the 'Vishwaguru', meaning the "teacher of the world".

In her post, Angmo hailed the courage of the younger generation. "They have lived Sanatan Dharma, not preached it. Courage without hate. Strength without violence. Patriotism without blind obedience."

She said unlike many other country in the world, Gen Z has shown "that you can stand firmly against injustice without burning your own country down."

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was the main demand of protesters, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), who were demonstrating for over a month at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protest took a new turn when activist Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike that stretched up to 26 days, demanding the same from the government. During this period, the Delhi Police shifted him to the Safdarjung Hospital on the Delhi High Court's orders, but he refused to break the hunger strike.

Wangchuk broke the strike earlier this week, only after being assured by BJP's JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh that the demands would be met.

Meanwhile, protests escalated at Jantar Mantar on July 20 when protesters marching towards the Parliament were lathicharged by police personnel.

While the Centre reached out to protesters, they stood firm on the demand of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.