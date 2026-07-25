"MP (LS), Sambalpur": Dharmendra Pradhan Drops "Union Minister" From X Bio

Soon after announcing his resignation as Union Education Minister on Saturday, Dharmendra Pradhan updated his bio on social media platform X.

If one is to go to check his X profile currently, it describes Pradhan as "Member of Parliament, Sambalpur". He has removed the designation of "Union Minister of Education", hours after submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan's X bio now says: "MP (LS), Sambalpur. Views personal. RTs not endorsement".

Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down

Earlier on Saturday, Pradhan said in a social media post that he had submitted his resignation to PM Modi, hours prior to the government's third round of talks with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He added pictures of the letter along with his post.

"It is my resolve that we will not allow the youth power of the country to be trapped in a web of confusion," Pradhan said in the letter.

"Keeping in mind that anti-national forces should not take advantage of the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the unity of the nation remains intact, that the future of even a single student of India does not get entangled in legal complications, and that our children devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers -- I have submitted my resignation to Hon'ble Prime Minister," he added.

CJP Calls Off Protest

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was the main demand of students protesting alongside satirical political party CJP. The demonstrators at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, who had been camping for over a month, erupted with joy following the news.

Shortly after Pradhan's announcement, the CJP announced that it will call off the strike.

In a press conference with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka said the protest was being ended in "good faith" that the government will keep its word to fulfil other demands of the students.

Later at Jantar Mantar, they urged protesters to go home and end the strike for now.