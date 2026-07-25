Abhishek Bachchan Takes A Break From <i>King</i> Shoot, Spotted With Aishwarya Rai In New York

Abhishek Bachchan appears to have taken a brief break from filming King to spend some quality time with his family. The actor was recently spotted in New York alongside wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The viral photos, shared by a fan page, show the couple posing for a selfie with a fan during an evening walk. Abhishek kept his look casual in a T-shirt and cap, while Aishwarya looked elegant in an all-black outfit.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married on April 20, 2007. While the couple rarely speaks about their relationship, Abhishek recently opened up about how their love story began during an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

He said, “That would be in 2000, on the sets of the late Raj Kanwar's Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. There was no inkling back then of what was to come. We got along very well. But did I suspect she was my soulmate? No.”

The couple got married a few months after the release of their film Guru with Mani Ratnam. Abhishek said, “Today, Ash is not just the mother of my daughter and full credit to her for bringing up Aaradhya with the right values but also my soulmate. Nineteen years of our marriage has been a dream. I have big plans for our twentieth anniversary, but I am not telling you about them now.”

When asked about the secret behind his happy marriage, Abhishek Bachchan joked that husbands should say “sorry” to their wives three times every night before going to sleep.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.