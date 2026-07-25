"Party Stands Firmly With Dharmendra Pradhan's Decision To Resign": BJP Chief Nitin Nabin

The BJP stands firmly with Dharmendra Pradhan's decision to resign as Union Education Minister, the party's national chief Nitin Nabin said today as protesters led by the CJP broke into celebrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Nabin credited the former education minister as a leader who "played a pivotal role in reforming India's education landscape and successfully implementing the landmark National Education Policy (NEP 2020), among other initiatives."

"Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step down reflects the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life. The party stands firmly with Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji in this decision. I extend my best wishes for his future endeavors," Nabin said.

Pradhan's resignation comes amid protests demanding strict action against paper leaks and exam irregularities. The protests led by the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had been demanding that he quit and fix accountability.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said, "For over four decades, I have dedicated myself to the cause of students, teachers, and educational reform. I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation."

"I deeply respect the aspirations, sentiments, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth. Realising the dreams of India's young generation has been a moral commitment in our political and social lives. I express my gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership," he said.