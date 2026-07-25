Delhi Cops Add Attempt To Murder Charge In CJP Protest Violence Case

The police in Delhi have invoked the charge of attempted murder in the case filed in connection with the violence that erupted during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20.

Thousands of protesters, mostly youngsters, had converged on central Delhi on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20 for demonstrations against irregularities in NEET -- the national entrance test for medical colleges -- and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Denied permission for the march, they were involved in a stand-off with the police at many places near Parliament. The security forces had used tear gas shells and batons to disperse the crowd.

At least 129 police personnel, including several senior officers, and about 60 protesters are said to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

A first information report (FIR), accessed by NDTV, was registered on the complaint of an inspector posted at the Kartavya Path Police Station. It was filed under 13 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including offences related to attempt to murder, assault on a public servant, obstruction of public servants in discharge of duty, unlawful assembly, rioting, damage to public property, and acts endangering human life.

The incident pertained to the violence that took place near Rail Bhavan on Rafi Marg, close to the Parliament complex.

According to the FIR, the complainant inspector was deployed from 5:00 am at C-Hexagon, Zone-11 (Pink Booth) as part of the security arrangements. Following a wireless message, the police team rushed to the barricades near the Rail Bhavan roundabout, where thousands of protesters had assembled.

The complaint stated that repeated announcements were made over loudspeakers informing the crowd that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force and that no permission had been granted for the protest. Despite the warnings, the crowd allegedly refused to disperse and continued raising slogans.

As per the FIR, some individuals allegedly incited the crowd to breach the barricades and move towards Parliament. The police have alleged that protesters surrounded security personnel, assaulted them, and pelted stones and slippers at them.

The FIR further alleged that the mob attacked police personnel with the intention of killing them, leading to injuries to several officers. It also claimed that government property and private vehicles were damaged during the violence.

According to the police version recorded in the FIR, security personnel resorted to a mild lathi charge and fired tear gas shells, citing the need to protect Parliament and other vital installations from any security breach.

So far, 10 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.

While four FIRs have been registered at Parliament Street Police Station, three are filed at Connaught Place Police Station, and one each at Mandir Marg, Barakhamba and Kartavya Path police stations, including one FIR by a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel who was allegedly thrashed by the protesters.