Students By His Side, Rahul Gandhi Tells PM Modi 'Want Action, Not Videos'

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met a group of students who sat on a 23-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as part of the protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Flanked by the students, Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on the central government and doubled down on the demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Calling Pradhan the symbol of "corruption and destruction" of the education system, Gandhi said that nothing short of sacking him will satisfy the students.

He further said that merely shifting Pradhan to another ministry will not be acceptable to the protesting students and demanded that he be sent out of the government.

"We have come to know that there is talk within the government to move Pradhan to some other ministry. This will not be acceptable. Students are clear that Pradhan will have to go out of the government," Rahul Gandhi said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night video messages to the youth, Rahul Gandhi said that students are demanding action, not just assurances.

"PM is busy making videos late at night these days. He says he is grateful for suggestions. But students are demanding action, not assurances. PM must act and sack Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

Read | PM Modi Thanks Youngsters For "Insightful Suggestions" On His Late-Night Video

Reiterating the students' other demands, Rahul Gandhi pointed to the injury on the leg of one of the students present with him, saying those responsible for attacking students must be held accountable.

"Those who have assaulted our students will have to pay the price. There should be action against those who fired pellets and used lathis on the protesting students," Gandhi said.

Repeating the call for the Prime Minister to apologise, Rahul Gandhi said: "As the leader of the entire machinery, the Prime Minister must apologise to the students who were assaulted in Delhi."

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Calling PM Modi India's "past" and students its future, Rahul Gandhi said: " Past cannot fight the future."

Rahul insisted that these non-negotiable demands are being made by the students and he is just repeating them. "These are the demands of the students and they are non-negotiable."

Neha Bora of AISA, who sat on a 23-day-long hunger strike along with her comrades at Jantar Mantar, said that the group had a fruitful discussion with Rahul Gandhi on India's education system. She also repeated the demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.