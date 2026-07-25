"Arrest Me": Video Shows Sonam Wangchuk's Heated Argument At Safdarjung, Hospital Responds

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has alleged that he was prevented from leaving the state-run Safdarjung Hospital for several hours despite the Delhi High Court permitting him to be shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike since June 28 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in support of the satirical political group, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was taken to Safdarjung by the police on the morning of July 18, citing medical advice and Delhi High Court directions. He was then shifted to Medanta, a private hospital, following a Delhi High Court direction on July 21.

In a video shared on his YouTube account on Friday night, the 59-year-old was seen arguing with a security person at Safdarjung on July 21, alleging that he was being prevented from leaving the premises.

"Ask them to arrest me. I am a free citizen," Wangchuk, who was wearing a blue patterned shirt and white pants, was heard telling the cop as he walked through the hospital corridors.

"You are keeping me for three hours on the 25th day of my hunger strike," he said.

"You all are harassing me. If I die of stress, it will be your responsibility," he said as he continued walking towards the exit.

"We are not harassing you," the police personnel responded.

His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was then heard accusing the police of behaving rudely.

The clip then shows Wangchuk arguing with another person, apparently a hospital staff member.

"Are you a doctor or a butcher?" the Ladakhi activist asked him and kept walking towards the exit.

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He was then seen lying down on the floor.

A person standing near him told him that they had not received the high court's order to shift him.

"It is digitally everywhere. Except you, the world knows," Wangchuk responded furiously.

Wangchuk claimed that the order was likely issued at 2 PM, yet it was withheld until 7 PM.

"They weren't given to me so that I wouldn't be able to leave. I don't know what their intention or plan was. After holding us up for three hours and packing our belongings, I had to physically struggle and fight, staging a sit-in protest and lying on the ground," he said in a video recorded from the hospital bed at Medanta.

Safdarjung's Response

Safdarjung authorities said it was "purportedly recorded" by Sonam Wangchuk's aides inside the hospital in a designated no-videography zone and released only on Friday.

"The video was reportedly recorded before the hospital administration received the written order of the high court. At that time, Mr Wangchuk insisted on leaving the hospital based on information available in the media," the hospital said.

"It is pertinent to note that Mr Wangchuk was handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Gurugram on the same day at 6:40 pm, immediately after the written order was received by the hospital," the hospital added.