Sonam Wangchuk On Why He Ended Fast Without Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has said that he decided to end his 26-day hunger strike without the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan because his priority was to prevent any legal actions against protesters who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march over alleged examination-related irregularities on Monday.

Wangchuk, 59, broke his fast shortly after midnight on Thursday after the Centre gave a written assurance that it wouldn't register cases against protesters, would hold a detailed discussion in Parliament on examination reforms and paper leaks, and was considering compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak.

He had been on an indefinite fast since June 28 in solidarity with the members of the satirical political group, the CJP, who have converged at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 17

Photo Credit: ANI

Wangchuk, however, was criticised for ending the strike without Pradhan's resignation.

In a YouTube video posted late Friday night, he said the resignation was "certainly a factor", but he did not demand it during negotiations with the Centre because his priority was to prevent any legal actions against protesters.

"I don't consider it essential for me to personally bring about this resignation," he explained in a 24-minute video recorded from his hospital bed.

Calling resignation a "trivial matter" for the Centre, he said they are "suffering immense damage" by refusing to do it.

"Their reputation is being tarnished nationwide, and people are angry and filled with hatred," Wangchuk said.

He expressed confidence that Pradhan would resign eventually.

"I knew that they (Centre) wouldn't be able to hold out for long this way and would submit the resignation sooner or later. I knew the resignation issue would resolve itself quickly since they were the ones suffering the consequences, so I didn't press too hard on that," he said.

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"My focus was that students should not suffer. My main concern was legal action and FIRs. I did not think it was necessary for me personally to secure the minister's resignation," he said, adding that the ongoing movement would continue pressing that demand.

On 'Deal' Allegations

Sonam Wangchuk also dismissed allegations that he had reached a "deal" with the Centre, and emphasised that his primary goal was to ensure that students involved in the protests would not face violence or legal consequences.

"Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen. I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh. I was afraid something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused," he said.

Responding to criticism over ending his fast in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, he said that those questioning his decision were unaware of the circumstances he faced after being moved from the protest site.

"If I had to make a deal, would I have remained hungry for 26 days? Could I not have struck a deal sitting in an air-conditioned room instead of fasting in Delhi's heat?" he said.

He said Nadda and Singh met him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and agreed to positively consider compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and a discussion in Parliament on accountability in the examination system.

He said he insisted that he would not end his fast without a written assurance that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

"They initially agreed to compensation and discussion in Parliament but were not ready to assure that no cases would be filed against protesting students. They offered only a verbal assurance. I insisted on a written assurance and did not relent until they agreed," Wangchuk said.

He said that he had hoped to end his fast in the presence of MPs, members of the Cockroach Janta Party, and representatives from Ladakh but claimed many of them were not allowed to meet him before the ministers arrived late at night.

Sonam Wangchuk speaks to the media on the 2nd day of his hunger strike on June 29

Photo Credit: ANI

"The biggest sorrow in my heart is that my colleagues, the students and the MPs who had come to support me could not be present when I ended my fast," he said.