"Stop Lying": Pellet Victim By His Side, Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre

"Government must stop lying," said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, addressing the media with a pellet gun victim standing by his side.

Gandhi on Friday upped the ante against the Modi government over the alleged use of pellet guns by security personnel against student protesters on July 20 in Delhi during a protest march.

While the police and government have categorically denied that pellet guns were fired during the police action, a number of injured protesters have now come forward with medically confirmed pellet wounds on their bodies.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed the media with one such victim, Sahil Lohchab, standing by his side with injuries visible all over his face and body.

"The government has been denying that pellets were fired. But here is the proof," Rahul Gandhi said, lifting Lohchab's t-shirt to show multiple pellet wounds on his face, arm and upper body to the media cameras.

"The government must stop lying. They have fired guns at the future of India," Rahul said.

Read | "Shards Stuck To Skin": Hospital Report Shows Pellet Guns Used At CJP Protest

19-year-old Sahil, a final-year student at Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL), was hit by pellets allegedly fired by police during Monday's protest.

"My brother was hit by pellets while he was waving the national flag. He can't see from his right eye which was hit by pellets. He is not sure if he will regain his vision," Rahul Gandhi said.

Sahil is a resident of Najafgarh in the Capital, and he wanted to join Delhi Police, Gandhi said.

His mother Jyoti told news outlet ThePrint that pellets pierced his right eye and parts of his upper body.

He underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Tuesday.

According to a ThePrint report, Sahil also worked as a driver alongside his father Deepak to support the family. He wanted to join Delhi Police and was preparing for the head constable recruitment exams.

He had also appeared for the Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (SSC-CGL) Group-B and Group-C exams.

"Thousands like Sahil have been attacked and beaten by police just for protesting peacefully. What was their fault? Their paper was leaked and they want the person responsible sacked," Gandhi said, his arm on Sahil's shoulder.

"Those who have fired and used lathis on our future must face consequences. The government must take action against those who assaulted thousands of students like Sahil," Rahul Gandhi demanded.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi must apologise to victims like Sahil," he added.

He also repeated the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

"The man who is responsible for the education system must be sacked. Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal education minister. He must go," Rahul Gandhi said.