In Poll-Bound Punjab, Parties Jostle To Own The Student Protests

The ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protests have rapidly evolved beyond a student agitation into a political opportunity for Punjab's major parties, each attempting to mould the issue to fit its own electoral narrative. While the protests are rooted in students' demands for justice and accountability, the political discourse in Punjab reflects a familiar trend where youth movements become instruments in a larger contest for political relevance.

The Congress has sought to position itself as the principal political voice of aggrieved students, using the protests to reinforce its attack on the Narendra Modi government over unemployment and alleged examination irregularities. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused the BJP-led Centre of "beating young students demanding justice instead of punishing those responsible for paper leaks."

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, "The students are fighting for their future. Using force against them instead of ensuring accountability for paper leaks is unacceptable." The Congress is clearly attempting to consolidate young voters by portraying the BJP as indifferent to their aspirations.

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The BJP, in contrast, has framed the issue through the prism of law and order. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar maintained, "Peaceful protest is a democratic right, but violence and attempts to breach security cannot be justified." The party's response mirrors the Centre's effort to distinguish between legitimate protest and what it describes as unlawful conduct, preventing the agitation from becoming another symbol of anti-government sentiment among the youth.

For the Aam Aadmi Party, the protests present a unique political opportunity despite governing Punjab while remaining in the Opposition at the Centre. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attempted to shift the spotlight back onto the BJP, saying, "The voice of students cannot be silenced with lathis. The Centre must answer for repeated paper leaks instead of suppressing those demanding justice."

The Shiromani Akali Dal, still attempting to rebuild its political base after consecutive electoral setbacks, has also aligned itself with the students. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "The Centre must listen to the genuine concerns of the youth. Repression cannot be a substitute for accountability." For the Akali Dal, supporting the agitation offers an opportunity to reconnect with younger voters at a time when its traditional support base has weakened.

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What makes the politics around the CJP protests significant is not merely the reactions of individual parties but the broader electoral context in which they are unfolding. With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, unemployment, competitive examinations and government recruitment are expected to become election issues. Punjab has one of the country's largest pool of educated unemployed youth, making any agitation centred on jobs or examinations politically consequential.

The competing narratives reveal how every party is attempting to occupy the same political space through different arguments. The Congress seeks to emerge as the political champion of students. The BJP is defending the government's handling of the protests while emphasising law and order. AAP has seized the opportunity to intensify its confrontation with the Centre and reinforce its anti-BJP positioning. The Akali Dal, meanwhile, is using the issue to regain political relevance after years of electoral decline.

Student movements have historically shaped Punjab's politics, and the CJP protests appear to be following that trajectory. Whether the agitation ultimately results in policy changes remains to be seen. Politically, however, it has already achieved something significant. It has opened a fresh battleground where every major party is attempting to claim ownership of the youth narrative. In the process, the students' movement is increasingly becoming part of the electoral contest ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with each party seeking to convert public anger into political advantage.