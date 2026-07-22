Analysis: Why Congress's Charanjit Channi Dilemma Could Be BJP's Gain

From milking cows to shaking up the Congress High Command, Charanjit Singh Channi isn't just a former chief minister -- he's one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in Punjab. As the internal leadership row hits a boiling point, one big question looms over Punjab's political landscape: Is Channi a ticking time bomb for the Congress, or the ultimate game-changer waiting to happen?

It is now public knowledge that Charanjit Singh Channi and his faction are miffed with the party high command because their demand to replace the present PCC Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was not met. Channi's attempt to meet Rahul Gandhi also remained unsuccessful, with the party affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel making a furious remark: "Changing a party president is not a game of 'Gudde-Gudia'".

Channi also attempted another move to oppose the decision; however, the high command is firm on continuing with Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, obviously to avoid annoying the Jat community, which forms over 22 per cent of the electorate.

"We just put forth our point of view as we want to make the party stronger in Punjab. Our motive is not to embarrass anyone. The party high command has the final authority to decide. Rahul Gandhi is our leader; we love him and have to live with him," Channi, who appeared visibly upset, said after meeting Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

While Channi's statement hints that he has been silenced by the party high command, his detractors say the silence may be short-lived as cracks may appear more prominent during ticket distribution.

Also read: 'Not Infighting': Punjab Congress Chief Plays Down Charanjit Channi Meeting

Politically, Channi's stalemate with the party high command is being viewed as a poaching opportunity, particularly for the BJP. Immediately after Channi's video, asking the party to give representation to the Dalit community leaders on various fronts, went viral, Punjab BJP Chief Kewal Singh Dhillon invited Channi to join the party.

"Charanjit Channi ji, as a proud Punjabi, I believe your stand on Dalit representation reflects leadership and secular values. In BJP Punjab, you will receive respect, honour, and a genuine opportunity to serve every community. Let's work together for the future of Punjab," Kewal Singh Dhillon said.

"If Charanjit Singh Channi joins the BJP, we will welcome him. Whoever joins the BJP will be satisfied," he added.

Psephologists say the BJP's eagerness to poach leaders from opposition parties, particularly Congress, exposes the bankruptcy of leaders in the party organisation. Channi's entry to any political party would be transformative in Doaba region's nine assembly constituencies - including Adampur, Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar West, Kartarpur, Shahkot, Nakodar and Phillaur, where he could alter the party's prospects by attracting swing voters.

It is worth mentioning that Channi reaffirmed his grassroots appeal besides his enduring political relevance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he secured a decisive victory by a margin of over 1.75 lakh votes.

"Why the BJP alone? A versatile leader like Charanjit Singh Channi will be welcomed by all political parties. He is a former chief minister, highly educated leader and is a prominent Dalit leader. Even Congress dont want to lose him, as he will not go alone but with his supporters," Prof. Ashutosh Kumar, Head, Department of Political Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh, said.

Charanjit Channi, besides a PhD and a Master's degree in Political Science, is a management graduate and a lawyer and is the highest qualified modern-day politician in Punjab.

How Channi Could Be A Ticking Political Time Bomb For The Congress

If Channi's departure becomes a reality, it will deliver a major organisational setback to the Congress as it will fragment its vote bank and weaken the party's campaign management.

Losing Charanjit Channi could also be disastrous for the Congress as he not just enjoys support from the Dalit community but also from senior Jat Sikh leaders like Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Rana Gurjeet. These leaders were seen with Channi standing shoulder to shoulder when their faction termed the PPCC chief as 'compromised' and suspected his leadership ability. It is also altogether different that Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had also clarified that he was not in the race for a chief minister's post.

For Congress, Channi is not just a Dalit leader. He is known as a strong leader capable of taking on the BJP -- something the Congress currently lacks. He holds political significance as a former chief minister, a popular Dalit leader, and a vociferous Congressman in particular. While being a chief minister, he and his government earned Prime Minister Narender Modi's ire for neglecting his security on January 5, 2022, at Piareana, Firozpur. He attracted criticism for his controversial remarks on the 2019 Balakot airstrikes and the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian military across the Line of Control.

Despite Congress backing Indian Army action after the Pahalgam terror attack, Channi went on and demanded evidence against Indian Army action. However, nationwide criticism compelled him to issue a clarification.

Interestingly, despite being a Dalit leader himself, Channi had also made a racist remark against the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in February 2022. He later clarified that he didn't mean labourers from Bihar but the AAP leaders who do not belong to Punjab.

Also read: Punjab Congress United? Charanjit Channi Camp Flexes Amid Rift Talk

Why Dalits Love Charanjit Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi's popularity among the Dalit community is often measured by the yardstick of the Ravidasia community, but in reality he is also popular among other Dalit communities. Jalandhar Lok Sabha assembly constituency comprises 37 per cent Dalit voters, out of which the Ravidassia community comprises more than 60 per cent, followed by Valmiki or Mazhabi Sikhs and Dalit sub-castes, 35 per cent and five per cent respectively.

Channi, in his 111-day-long tenure as Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister, introduced several targeted welfare initiatives for the Dalit community, including loan waiver up to Rs 50,000, borrowed by individual Dalit and Backwards Class people, waived pending domestic electricity bills up to 2 KW for the poor domestic consumers in rural areas, property rights to the Dalits living on government land and regular recruitments to the sweepers.

Will Channi Quit Congress?

Appointed as the Chairperson of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Campaign Committee, Charanjit Channi had previously clarified he was not joining the BJP and would remain in the Congress. In fact, the speculation that Channi might quit Congress as he was feeling suffocated came from a leaked meeting video in Mid-January this year. He was heard saying that all plum posts in the Punjab Congress organisation, including the PCC Chief, Mahila Congress, and Leader of Opposition, were headed by the Jat community leaders, and the Dalits, who comprise over 32 per cent of the electorate, were denied representation.

Channi's 'Where Do We Go' remark in the video had exposed wide cracks in the Congress organisation.

Charanjit Channi, after meeting the Congress General Secretary recently, said: "All is well".

But leaders from his camp like Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa still say they are with Congress and not with a compromised leader.

In a new twist to the controversy, Channi on Monday expelled two senior party workers on charges of anti-party activities, which is likely to annoy the Raja Warring camp, since the disciplinary committee hold the power.