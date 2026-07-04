'Not Infighting': Punjab Congress Chief Plays Down Charanjit Channi Meeting

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday dismissed speculation over the recent gathering at former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's house, asserting that there is no infighting or groupism within the party. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone who speaks against the party's leadership.

Reacting to the meeting at Channi's house, Warring said Congress leaders and workers gathering there should not be viewed as a sign of factionalism.

"Charanjit Singh Channi is a senior Congress leader, our colleague and a former chief minister. People gathering at his house or at my house does not mean there is infighting. Differences, if any, can be resolved by sitting together," he said.

Addressing reports that some leaders had spoken against him, Warring said those making such remarks were not acting in the party's interest. He maintained that senior leaders had not violated party discipline and clarified that Channi had not committed any act of indiscipline.

Also read: Congress vs Congress In Punjab: Charanjit Channi Camp Takes On Raja Warring

"No one has been advised to cross the limits of party discipline, and I feel Charanjit Singh Channi has not done any such violation. I have also observed that no senior leader has crossed the line. If anyone, including a former MLA, has done so, strict action will be taken," he said.

Warring further noted that Channi is free to meet the Congress high command whenever he wishes and does not require any authorisation.

"Rahul Gandhi has an affection for Channi. He can seek time from the party high command whenever he wants. Bhupesh Baghel is also coming, and Channi can meet the leadership at any time," he said.

'No Groupism In Party'

Rejecting claims of factionalism, Warring said the entire Punjab Congress would soon be seen as united during the campaign.

"There is no groupism in the party. I can assure you that everyone will be seen together in Delhi and Punjab during the campaign. We have only one mission - to win the elections," he added.

On reports of senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Warring said Randhawa had himself clarified that the meeting was linked to the law and order situation in Punjab.

Commenting on ticket distribution for the upcoming elections, Warring said recommendations would be made at the state level, but the final decision would rest with the Congress high command.

"I will recommend names, but the final call on ticket distribution will be taken by the party high command," he said.

On the question of projecting a chief ministerial face, Warring said the decision also lies entirely with the party leadership.

"It is the prerogative of the party high command. If Rahul Gandhi wants to announce a chief ministerial face, I stand with the party high command," he said.

Reacting to the visit of murdered singer Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, to Channi's residence, Warring said there was nothing objectionable about the meeting.

"Balkaur Singh has not gone to an enemy's house. There is nothing wrong with going to Channi Sahib's residence. In fact, those Congress leaders who did not go should also visit and congratulate Channi on being appointed chairman of the campaign committee," he said.

However, Warring issued a clear warning that the party would not tolerate leaders publicly speaking against the Congress or its high command.