Congress vs Congress In Punjab: Charanjit Channi Camp Takes On Raja Warring

- Former Chief Minister Channi's supporters demand Punjab Congress leadership review by high command
- Senior leaders and MLAs gather at Channi's residence urging change before Assembly polls
- Channi camp wants him as CM face or Punjab Congress president, replacing Raja Warring
The Punjab Congress has witnessed an open show of factionalism with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's supporters launching a public campaign against Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. A large number of senior Congress leaders, former ministers, sitting MLAs and former legislators gathered at Channi's residence, demanding that the party high command review its decision on the state leadership.
The gathering marks the clearest sign yet of a "Congress vs Congress" battle in Punjab, with the Channi camp pushing for a change in the party's state leadership ahead of the next Assembly elections.
"Congress party leadership called on me at my residence and urged me to present the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Punjab before the High Command," Channi said in a statement.
Congress party leadership called on me at my residence and urged me to present the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Punjab before the High Command pic.twitter.com/hGI6Kihbkf— Charanjit Singh Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) July 3, 2026
Former Youth Congress president Barinder Singh Dhillon said the delegation would place all concerns before the Congress high command and request it to revisit its decision.
Former MLA Davinder Ghubaya claimed that party workers wanted to see Charanjit Singh Channi either as the Congress' chief ministerial face or as the Punjab Congress president.
Former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria openly demanded the removal of Raja Warring as Punjab Congress chief, saying the party needs a leader who can lead it back to power and that Channi is the best suited for the role.
NSUI leader Isherpreet Singh also called for a change in leadership, alleging that the Congress high command ignored the sentiments of Punjab workers while making organisational appointments. He said many workers do not want to work under the present leadership.
Former MLA Darshan Brar said the Congress would find it difficult to form the next government under Raja Warring's leadership.
Senior Congress leader and former minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, however, struck a balanced note. He said the leaders were not angry with the Congress high command but wanted to place the sentiments of Punjab workers before it. Bajwa said they had requested Channi to seek time from the party leadership so they could explain why organisational decisions should reflect public sentiment if the Congress wants to return to power in Punjab.
Leaders present at Channi's residence included:
Former Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu
Former Minister Sukhjinder Singh Sarkaria
Former Minister Rana Gurjit Singh
Former Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar
Former Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni
Former MP Mohammad Sadiq
Former MLA Darshan Brar (Bhagapurana)
Former MLA Lakhbir Singh Lakha (Payal)
Former MLA Ramanjeet Singh Sikki
Former MLA Harminder Singh Gill
Former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria
Former MLA Davinder Ghubaya
Former MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia
Former MLA Kikki Dhillon
Former MLA Parminder Singh Pinky
Former MLA Angad Singh Saini
Former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy
Congress leader Barinder Singh Dhillon
Congress leader Harry Mann
Congress leader Primal Singh
Congress leader Madam Lal Jalalpur
Congress leader Sukhpal Bhullar
Congress leader Narinder Singh Bajwa
Congress leader Tarsem DC
Congress MLA Joginder Pal Bhoa
Congress MLA Laddi Sherowalia
Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Kala Dhillon
NSUI leader Isherpreet Singh
Balkaur Singh, father of late Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala
Rahulinder Singh Sidhu, son of former Punjab Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal
The gathering is being seen as a major political message to the Congress high command. While the Channi camp insists it remains loyal to the party leadership, it has made it clear that it wants a review of the decision to continue with Raja Warring as Punjab Congress chief. The public display of support for Channi has turned the internal disagreement into an open leadership battle, setting the stage for a crucial contest within the Punjab Congress.
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