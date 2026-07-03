Congress vs Congress In Punjab: Charanjit Channi Camp Takes On Raja Warring

The Punjab Congress has witnessed an open show of factionalism with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's supporters launching a public campaign against Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. A large number of senior Congress leaders, former ministers, sitting MLAs and former legislators gathered at Channi's residence, demanding that the party high command review its decision on the state leadership.

The gathering marks the clearest sign yet of a "Congress vs Congress" battle in Punjab, with the Channi camp pushing for a change in the party's state leadership ahead of the next Assembly elections.

"Congress party leadership called on me at my residence and urged me to present the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Punjab before the High Command," Channi said in a statement.

Former Youth Congress president Barinder Singh Dhillon said the delegation would place all concerns before the Congress high command and request it to revisit its decision.

Former MLA Davinder Ghubaya claimed that party workers wanted to see Charanjit Singh Channi either as the Congress' chief ministerial face or as the Punjab Congress president.

Former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria openly demanded the removal of Raja Warring as Punjab Congress chief, saying the party needs a leader who can lead it back to power and that Channi is the best suited for the role.

NSUI leader Isherpreet Singh also called for a change in leadership, alleging that the Congress high command ignored the sentiments of Punjab workers while making organisational appointments. He said many workers do not want to work under the present leadership.

Former MLA Darshan Brar said the Congress would find it difficult to form the next government under Raja Warring's leadership.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, however, struck a balanced note. He said the leaders were not angry with the Congress high command but wanted to place the sentiments of Punjab workers before it. Bajwa said they had requested Channi to seek time from the party leadership so they could explain why organisational decisions should reflect public sentiment if the Congress wants to return to power in Punjab.

Leaders present at Channi's residence included:

Former Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Former Minister Sukhjinder Singh Sarkaria

Former Minister Rana Gurjit Singh

Former Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar

Former Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni

Former MP Mohammad Sadiq

Former MLA Darshan Brar (Bhagapurana)

Former MLA Lakhbir Singh Lakha (Payal)

Former MLA Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Former MLA Harminder Singh Gill

Former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria

Former MLA Davinder Ghubaya

Former MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia

Former MLA Kikki Dhillon

Former MLA Parminder Singh Pinky

Former MLA Angad Singh Saini

Former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy

Congress leader Barinder Singh Dhillon

Congress leader Harry Mann

Congress leader Primal Singh

Congress leader Madam Lal Jalalpur

Congress leader Sukhpal Bhullar

Congress leader Narinder Singh Bajwa

Congress leader Tarsem DC

Congress MLA Joginder Pal Bhoa

Congress MLA Laddi Sherowalia

Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Kala Dhillon

NSUI leader Isherpreet Singh

Balkaur Singh, father of late Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala

Rahulinder Singh Sidhu, son of former Punjab Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal

The gathering is being seen as a major political message to the Congress high command. While the Channi camp insists it remains loyal to the party leadership, it has made it clear that it wants a review of the decision to continue with Raja Warring as Punjab Congress chief. The public display of support for Channi has turned the internal disagreement into an open leadership battle, setting the stage for a crucial contest within the Punjab Congress.

