In Punjab Reset, Congress Steers Clear Of 2022 Pitfalls, Sends Unity Message

Punjab set for assembly elections next year, the Congress has gone for an organisational overhaul that has mostly backed the existing hierarchy, sending out a message of continuity. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been retained as the Punjab state unit chief and Partap Singh Bajwa continues as Leader of Opposition. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been appointed chairman of the Campaign Committee.

The appointments suggest that the Congress leadership has learnt lessons from the turmoil that had hurt the party before the 2022 assembly elections. Back then, the party had replaced Captain Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as Chief Minister.

Amarinder Singh had quit the party in protest and the Congress was routed by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which had swept the elections.

So this time, instead of creating a new power centre, the party has chosen to distribute responsibilities among leaders belonging to different factions, social groups and regions.

Political experts said instead of replacing one leader with another, the high command has tried to accommodate every influential group in the organisation.

Retaining Raja Warring indicates that the leadership did not want another change at the top just ahead of the elections. Bajwa's continuation as Leader of Opposition ensures stability in the legislature, while Channi's role as Campaign Committee chairman gives him an important responsibility without altering the organisational hierarchy.

Social And Regional Balancing

The appointments also reflect an attempt at social engineering. Raja Warring and Bajwa continue to represent influential Jat Sikh leadership, while Channi remains the party's biggest Scheduled Caste face.

Vijay Inder Singla - who is the Chairman of the Election Management and Coordination Committee -- strengthens the party's urban Hindu representation, and other leaders have been accommodated to broaden social and community outreach.

The Congress has also ensured representation from all three major regions-Majha, Malwa and Doaba-so that no single region or faction feels ignored.

Every Faction Also Got Representation

One of the biggest messages from the reshuffle is that almost every major faction has been accommodated.

Randhawa has been given charge of the Core Committee, Channi will lead the campaign, Khaira has been included in the Campaign Committee, Pargat Singh will help prepare the manifesto, Kuljeet Singh Nagra has been assigned election management responsibilities, while Vijay Inder Singla and Dr Amar Singh have been entrusted with key organisational roles.

The strategy appears aimed at reducing internal rivalry and ensuring leaders remain focused on defeating the ruling AAP instead of competing with one another.

AAP's Response

AAP minister Harjot Singh Bains mocked the Congress appointments. "Ambition buried deep in soil," read his post on social media platform X.

Neither Channi nor Randhawa appeared enthusiastic after the announcements, he added, ending his post with the slogan, "2027 Bhagwant Mann once more."

The comments were an attempt to portray the Congress reshuffle as a compromise among ambitious leaders rather than a display of unity.

The Road Ahead

The real test, however, will be the ticket distribution and the election campaign. If the leaders work together, the appointments could strengthen the party. But if old rivalries return, the balancing exercise may prove to be just a temporary solution.