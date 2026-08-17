Jharkhand Cancels Key Exams: 5 Big Announcements By Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a sweeping review of government recruitment examinations in the state, including the cancellation of key examinations and appointments linked to an outsourced agency.

The move comes amid protests by students and job aspirants over alleged irregularities.

The Jharkhand cabinet has decided to cancel examinations conducted since 2014 by TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL), Chief Minister Soren said.

The decision also extends to the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL examinations.

Soren said the government had decided to examine recruitment-related irregularities going back more than a decade.

Here are the five key announcements made by the Jharkhand Chief Minister:

1. All examinations and recruitment linked to TDPL will be cancelled.

2. JPSC and JSSC CGL examinations will be cancelled.

3. All the mistakes, big or small, that have occurred since 2014 will be investigated. CID will probe all exams held in Jharkhand since 2014.

4. The formation of a committee for reforms under the chairmanship of IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.

5. The Jharkhand government is concerned about the students' protests and will introduce strong legislation in their interest soon.

