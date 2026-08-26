Jharkhand Teen Loses Hands While Making Reel Near Railway Track

The pursuit of a social media reel ended in a horrific accident in Jharkhand's Garhwa district after a 19-year-old woman was struck by a train while making a video near a railway track on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Purnima Kumari, suffered severe injuries after being struck by the Ranchi-Chopan Express near the Nagar-Untari railway section. Both her hands were severed in the accident, while she also sustained injuries to other parts of her body.

According to preliminary information, Purnima, daughter of Dheeraj Singh and a resident of Ashok Vihar locality in Garhwa police station limits, had gone near the railway line at Raisa with some friends.

The group was reportedly making reels on their mobile phones when Purnima was hit by the train coming from the Ranchi side. She apparently misjudged the speed and distance of the approaching train.

Her friends immediately rushed her to Garhwa Sadar Hospital, where doctors provided emergency treatment. Given the seriousness of her injuries, she was later referred to a higher medical centre. Her family members also reached the hospital after being informed about the incident.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of risking one's life for social media content. Railway tracks, rivers, waterfalls, high-rise buildings and other dangerous locations have often turned into the sites of serious accidents involving people attempting to make videos or reels.

The incident is a grim reminder that a few likes, views or followers are not worth putting one's life at risk.

With Inputs From Haribansh Sharma