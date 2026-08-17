Allu Arjun Faces Flak Over Independence Day Post, Deletes It Later

Actor Allu Arjun found himself at the centre of controversy on Independence Day after he wished his followers on the occasion with an image that did not feature the Ashoka Chakra on the Indian flag. The Pushpa actor later deleted his post.

On August 15, Allu Arjun shared a post on social media platform X with an illustration of the national flag and the Red Fort. The image also featured his name.

Social media users were quick to point out that while the Ashoka Chakra appeared in the backdrop of the image, it was missing from the Indian flag.

A user wrote, “He has no knowledge at all. The National Flag should have the Ashoka Chakra.”

Others slammed the actor for using his logo on the Independence Day post. “Using his logo even on these kind of wishes. Very cheap,” another added.

A person joked, “AA doesn't know how to use AI lol.”

Another called it a “lack of knowledge.”

Some people defended Allu Arjun, claiming that the actor's team was to blame for the mistake. “We can see the Ashoka Chakra below, but not on the flag could be a mistake. Stop making it a big thing. People do mistakes and it's the mistake of his team,” an individual pointed out.

Allu Arjun has not yet issued any statement on the matter.

Allu Arjun's Next Project



After the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is set to appear in the sci-fi movie Raaka. Directed by Atlee, the film was earlier titled AA22xA6 before its name was unveiled. This is Allu Arjun and Atlee's first collaboration. Raaka also features Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Janhvi Kapoor.

The first look of Raaka was unveiled in April. The image showed Allu Arjun with kohl-rimmed eyes and prosthetic makeup. A big claw sticks out of a woollen attire, hinting at some kind of transformation.

Allu Arjun will reportedly play four characters in the sci-fi drama. While the makers have not confirmed the speculation, rumours suggest that the actor will portray a grandfather, a father, and two sons. Raaka will be released in 2027.