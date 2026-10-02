'Highest Courage': Milind Deora, Pilots Body Call For Award For Smit Machchhar

Calls for honouring flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar with some of India's most prestigious awards, including Ashoka Chakra, are growing after his heroic handling of the September 30 in-flight emergency.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora on Friday wrote to the Prime Minister's Office to award Smit Machchhar with India's highest civilian award, the Ashoka Chakra, for his bravery.

"What Captain Machchhar did that day went far beyond the responsibilities of his profession. Faced with an unimaginable situation in mid-air, he put the lives of others before his own and continued to act despite being seriously wounded. His actions embody the highest ideals of courage, selflessness and duty," he wrote to PM Narendra Modi in a letter dated October 2.

He said that as a citizen of Mumbai, he was proud of the flydubai captain being from the same city.

"The affection and pride being expressed by ordinary Mumbaikars, particularly in his neighbourhood, reflect how deeply his courage has resonated with people here. There have also been public calls for him to be considered for the Ashoka Chakra," he wrote.

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot, is being hailed for saving a flydubai flight despite being stabbed by his co-pilot in an alleged attempt to bring down the plane.

Deora said that the award recognises "most conspicuous bravery" and acts of daring, pre-eminent valour or self-sacrifice other than in the face of the enemy.

"I therefore respectfully request that the Government of India consider Captain Smit Machchhar for the Ashoka Chakra in recognition of his extraordinary act of bravery," he urged.

"I believe that formally recognising such an act would carry significance far beyond the honour bestowed upon one individual. It would send a powerful message, particularly to our young people, that courage is not confined to the battlefield or to any particular profession," Deora added.

Pilot's Association Demands Award

Not just Milind Deora, the Federation of Indian Pilots has also written to the PMO, demanding a bravery award for Captain Machchhar.

It said that despite his serious injuries, Smit Machchhar continued to command flydubai flight FZ1073, which then landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

The FIP said Captain Smit maintained control of the aircraft and made critical decisions while seriously injured. It therefore urged the PMO to consider him for a national bravery award.

The association has also sent its recommendations for national recognition to the Civil Aviation Secretary and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday. The plane carrying 174 people was forced to make an emergency landing in Tabuk in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Traders' Body Request

Joining the calls, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the Centre to award Captain Machchhar with the "Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak" for his "extraordinary courage, presence of mind, professional excellence, and unwavering commitment".

"In the incident, Captain Machhar displayed exceptional bravery and composure under extremely adverse circumstances. Despite sustaining serious injuries himself, he continued to perform his duties with remarkable determination, helping safeguard the lives of all 174 passengers and crew members on board," it said.

Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday. The plane carrying 174 people was forced to make an emergency landing in Tabuk in northwest Saudi Arabia.