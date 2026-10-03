"Safety Is Our Highest Priority": flydubai Suspends Flights To Israel

flydubai has temporarily suspended all flights to Tel Aviv until further notice following a safety incident aboard flight FZ 1073, which was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia during its journey from Dubai.

The airline said the incident took place on September 30 and involved its flight deck. The aircraft was carrying more than 170 passengers, mostly Israelis, and crew when it was diverted during the flight.

In a statement attributed to flydubai Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith, the airline said its captain had returned to the UAE after receiving medical clearance.

"I am relieved to confirm that all 172 passengers and crew on board are safe and being cared for. This includes our Captain, who has now returned to the UAE following medical clearance. We will continue to provide everyone affected with the support they need," the statement said.

flydubai Thanks Passengers And Crew

flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith thanked the crew, passengers and the pilots who helped secure the aircraft and land it safely.

"I want to express my deep gratitude to our crew, our Captain, and the pilots who secured the aircraft and landed it safely. I extend our sincere gratitude to the passengers on board who assisted our crew during a challenging situation," the statement said.

Read: flydubai's Omani Co-Pilot Intended To Crash Plane In Israel: Report

The airline also thanked Saudi authorities for their response and the UAE authorities and other stakeholders for helping passengers and crew return home.

"On behalf of everyone at flydubai, I extend my sincere thanks to the authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their swift and professional response. I also thank the UAE authorities and relevant stakeholders for their support in helping our customers and crew return home," the statement added.

Tel Aviv Flights Temporarily Suspended

flydubai said it has temporarily suspended its operations to Tel Aviv following the incident.

It said, "At the request of the authorities, we have temporarily suspended operations to Tel Aviv until further notice. Our teams are working around the clock to support disrupted passengers and help them reach their final destinations."

The airline said the suspension was made at the request of the authorities and that its teams were helping affected passengers reach their destinations.

Investigation Underway

The airline said it was aware of the questions surrounding the incident but said that the official investigation should be allowed to establish what happened.

"I know there are many questions about what happened on board FZ 1073. A full official investigation, led by the relevant authorities and fully supported by flydubai, is underway. It is important that we allow this process to establish the facts," the statement said.

The airline further said that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.

It added, "We are deeply grateful that everyone on board FZ 1073 is safe, and for the continued support of our customers, our people and our industry partners. Safety is, and always will be, our highest priority."

What Happened On The Flight

Notably, the co-pilot allegedly attacked and wounded Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar during the flight, leading to a struggle for control of the aircraft.

The flight departed Dubai at 0305 GMT. At 0521 GMT, while the aircraft was in Saudi airspace, it made a sudden sharp turn and began plunging towards the ground.

The aircraft lost more than 16,000 feet in just over 30 seconds. Flight data also indicated that the aircraft lost around 17,000 feet in the span of about a minute.

The aircraft later issued distress signals indicating an emergency and unlawful interference. It changed course over Jordanian airspace before diverting to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.