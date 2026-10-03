"Hero To World": Netanyahu Invites Smit Machchhar To Independence Day Event

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday spoke to flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, calling him a 'hero' for his courageous life-saving actions during a mid-air emergency on September 30.

"You are a hero for Israel, India and the entire world," Netanyahu told Captain Machchhar over a telephone call.

He invited the flydubai pilot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel's Independence Day ceremony.

"I invite you to light a torch at Israel's Independence Day ceremony," the Israeli Prime Minister said, adding that it's the highest honour Israel gives on its independence day.

"It's usually reserved for Israeli citizens, but I think here in this case, all the citizens of Israel will embrace you," he said.

On September 30, flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv became witness to an unprecedented incident when an Omani co-pilot, now identified as Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar with an axe in an attempt to bring down the plane. The attack caused the flight to descend more than 17,000 feet within two minutes before the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

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Following the attack, Machchhar was able to unlock the cockpit door, which enabled other passengers to barge in and take control of the flight while subduing the co-pilot.

Machchhar's action has been praised across the world, with the latest admiration coming from the Israeli Prime Minister.

Netanyahu 'Amazed' As Smit Machchhar Narrates Incident

During the call, Netanyahu asked Machchhar what exactly happened.

The flydubai pilot narrated the whole ordeal, saying that the co-pilot had excused himself for prayers. While Machchhar was not paying attention to him, he felt a "big blow" to the back of his head, which he initially thought was a result of something being wrong with the aircraft.

"But then after that, the blow kept coming one after the other. And that's when I realised that it's not the aircraft, it's the other guy who was in the cockpit with me. I did try to stop him, but because of his initial blows, my vision was almost like nothing," he said.

He revealed that he tried to open the door once, but al-Hammami closed it.

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"I had that one last fight left in me that, if I don't do it, I'm going to die. And that's when I pushed against everything. I gave everything that I had and just went for the door and opened it," he told Netanyahu over the call.

The Israeli Prime Minister, visibly impressed, said, "Frankly, I'm amazed at your courage, at your coolness of judgment under impossible conditions."

"You saved so many lives. Please also pass the best regards from me and my wife to your wife. I know you have a family, and that you're part of the family of nations. Please get well as soon as you can," Netanyahu added.

He had earlier said the injured pilot, passengers and other crew members had "managed to prevent a 9/11 disaster".