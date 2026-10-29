"When Will You Heal?" UAE President Plans Training With flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar

With stitches stapled to his head and his left arm wrapped in a sling, Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar showed up at a ceremony hosted by the United Arab Emirates to honour him and his fellow flydubai crew members for averting a terror incident on Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight FZ 1073.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on Captain Machchhar and fellow crew members. But what has caught the attention of people on the internet is a sweet interaction between Machchhar and the UAE President.

"It's my honour, Your Highness," Machchhar said as he hugged UAE President.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan then inspected Machchhar's head injury and the stitches. Later in the video, the two can be seen chatting and sharing a light-hearted moment.

"When will you heal?" Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan asks, looking at Machchhar's arm sling.

"Maybe two months," he replies.

"So I have an idea. When you heal, I want to have a session with you to train you how to fight," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan says and the two share a hearty laugh.

"It's my biggest honour," Machchhar replies with a hand on his heart.

READ | In First Visuals Of Captain Smit Machchhar's Injury, Stitches Seen On Head

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is seen addressing the flydubai crew and passengers as "family".

"Whatever happened in your life, UAE is your country and there is a home for you here, and you have a family," he says.

Captain Smit Machchhar's Head Injury

The visuals of Captain Machchhar from the ceremony show stitches stapled across his skull. He was attacked by his co-pilot, Hamam Al Hammami, with a cockpit crash axe, which led to a compound depressed skull fracture.

READ | 'Didn't Know What Hit Me': flydubai Hero Recalls Dubai-Tel Aviv Plane Horror

Under international aviation regulations, a crash axe is mandatory in every commercial airliner and is kept in the cockpit for use during emergencies such as crashes. Earlier, the axes were used to be stored in the main cabins, but were shifted to cockpits after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US 25 years ago.

UAE President Honours flydubai Hero Captain, Crew

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and fellow flydubai crew members in recognition of their courage, professionalism and commitment to passenger safety.

READ | UAE President Honours flydubai Hero Captain, Crew For Courageous Actions

The awards were presented by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Sheikh Hamdan commended the crew members for their actions, praising their sense of responsibility and dedication to their duties.

The ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

When flydubai Flight Plunged 14,000 Feet

The flydubai flight FZ 1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with over 170 passengers, including 24 children, on board, plunged nearly 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds after Al Hammami hit Machchhar with an axe.

READ | 'Can Plumber Land Aircraft'? flydubai Indian Pilot On Role Of Israeli Hero

Despite suffering a severe head injury, Machchhar opened the cockpit door and alerted the crew. Within minutes, passengers, including two off-roster pilots, took control of the plane and averted the alleged crash attempt.