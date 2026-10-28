In First Visuals Of Captain Smit Machchhar's Injury, Stitches Seen On Head

The United Arab Emirates has honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and his flydubai crew. The ceremony also gave the first close-up look at the injury to his head.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on Captain Machchhar and fellow crew members. It recognised their efforts to protect passengers during an attempted mid-air attack on a Dubai to Tel Aviv flight.

The visuals of Captain Machchhar from the ceremony show stitches stapled across his skull. He was attacked with a cockpit crash axe, which led to a compound depressed skull fracture.

Despite the injury, he managed to open the cockpit door. That allowed crew members and passengers to step in and helped avert a bigger tragedy.

The medals were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Tuesday that he commended the crew's actions and sense of responsibility.

The First Class Order of Zayed II is a high-level civil decoration of the UAE. The UAE President confers it to honour individuals, diplomats, officials and crew members for distinguished service, courage, or contributions to strengthening bilateral and international relations.

Captain Machchhar and the crew received the award at the presidential reception.

What Happened On flydubai Flight

The incident took place on September 30 aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with more than 170 people on board. Captain Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot with a crash axe, which is typically kept in the cockpit for emergencies. He was seriously injured. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Israeli officials identified the co-pilot as an Omani national. He stabbed Captain Machchhar and sent the jet plunging nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Captain Machchhar lay covered in blood on the floor when he managed to draw on "the last moments of his energy" to click open the release on the cockpit door.

That allowed passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot. It also let a second pair of flydubai pilots who were on board land the jet in Tabuk. Captain Machchhar was first treated at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, before being moved to Abu Dhabi for treatment. The crew successfully neutralised the attack and ensured the aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

While Captain Machchhar was receiving treatment, Crown Prince Hamdan praised him for his "courage" in averting a possible tragedy. The Crown Prince visited him in hospital and posted photographs from the meeting on X.

READ | UAE President Honours flydubai Hero Captain, Crew For Courageous Actions

The honour is the latest in a series for Captain Machchhar. The Gujarat government has awarded him the Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award. The Israel government has also proposed a Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.

