Jail Is No Bar: How Gangsters Call The Shots From Inside Prisons
Jail can become a safe haven from enemies, a recruitment ground for fresh gang members and, in some cases, a command centre for criminal operations
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From King Edward III To Neha Bora, A 1361 Law Lives On In 'Peace Bonds': NDTV Explains
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka signed peace bonds; two of them even faced jail over an alleged breach, while AISA's Neha Bora questioned such a bond's very logic. Here's what a peace bond is, and what the questions are.
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Air Force Golf Course Near PM House Closed. How This Land Has Seen Many Turns Of History
The Air Force Sports Complex, which includes the golf course, is the latest property near the Prime Minister's residence set to be taken back this year, as the land is owned by ministries.
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Opinion | Netanyahu May Have Found A Way To Lose - And Still Rule
History often repeats itself in Israel, and you just can't write off Netanyahu.
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Opinion | How A Poland 'Experiment' Could Change India's Defence Industry
Europe is spending billions on arms in a historic rearmament drive. Indian firms can cash in. But there's a catch
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Opinion | The Muslim World Is Seeing An Unexpected 'Experiment' - In Kazakhstan
The country has a long history of using mediation to mitigate conflict; now, it has added another, much-wanted dimension to it.
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"OpenAI Has Been Very Bad For The World": Ex-Google Researcher
Alex Turner, who quit Google DeepMind over its Pentagon deal, says no single lab can fix the AI threats, and that the US and China will have to coordinate.
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Opinion | Is America Staring At A 'Blue Wave' Again? Why Trump Feels Threatened
Wonder of wonders, the so-called 'red-neck' states - like Texas - are leaning democrat, and Vivek Ramaswamy is probably going to lose in Ohio. But will this be enough for a 'blue wave'?
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Israel's "Political Untouchables" Emerge As Kingmakers In Election
The key to breaking the political impasse may lie in the hands of those long treated as "political untouchables": the Arab parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel
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A US Mercenary Group, A Fragile Peace And Global Race For Critical Minerals
Erik Prince, the founder of the now-defunct private security company Blackwater and a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump, has secured a role in Congo through his company, Vectus Global.
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Opinion | Will Israel 'Dump' Netanyahu? Why His Future Hangs In The Balance
The October 7 incident continues to haunt 'Bibi', producing two competing arguments how the security breach occurred under Netanyahu's watch, and who Israelis can trust to protect them in the future.