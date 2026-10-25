'Still In Shock, Had No Fight With Anyone': Tiger Shroff On Assassination Bid

Actor Tiger Shroff has expressed "shock" over the attack on his car in Mumbai on October 18, saying he didn't have "any enmity with anyone", sources have told NDTV.

The 36-year-old actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a vlogger were injured after two men fired at least five to six rounds at his BMW in Mumbai's Juhu area on the evening of October 18 before speeding away on a bike.

Shroff has not been able to recover from the assassination bid and has so far not recorded his statement with the police, sources said.

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"I am in deep shock. I do not wish to say anything right now. Who would want to carry out such a life-threatening attack on me, and why," he told a team of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, which had gone to his residence to record his statement, according to sources.

"I have no enmity with anyone... so why was I attacked," Shroff said.

The police have so far recorded the statements of Shroff's driver, Firdous Baloch, and the vlogger, Umesh Chauhan.

The Attack On Tiger Shroff

The attack on Tiger Shroff, the son of actor Jackie Shroff, took place when he was coming back after playing football around 7 PM on Sunday. The actor was sitting in the front passenger seat of his BMW, and escaped unhurt.

Multiple videos that surfaced after the attack showed two men firing at the car. Following the firing, Shroff was seen getting out of the vehicle and seen driving the car to take his injured driver to the hospital.

The two shooters -- later identified as Phool Singh (18) and Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari (18) from Haryana, then joined the third accused -- Hritik Kumar alias Roshan (22) from Bihar -- on a bike and fled. A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

The accused then fled to Gujarat's Surat and boarded a Jaipur-bound train. They were arrested from Rajasthan's Kota the next day.

The three were supposed to go to Delhi on a bus and then flee to Nepal.

Turkish Pistol Jammed During Attack

A Turkish-made pistol used by one of the accused had jammed during the attack, sources have said.

The Zigana pistol allegedly used by Rehan jammed during the attack and two live cartridges fell out without being fired.

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Sources said that during the attack, Phool Singh fired shots using a country-made pistol, also known as 'desi katta'.

Shooters Planned To Flee To Delhi Via Surat, But Missed Bus

Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation has revealed that the shooters' original plan was to travel by bus from Surat to Delhi and then cross the border into Nepal.

However, their plan failed as they reached the bus stand after it had already departed.

After they missed the bus, the alleged mastermind Anil Pandit , a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has claimed responsibility for the attack on Shroff, activated Plan B and sent fresh instructions to the shooters through VoIP calls via another arrested accused, Ankit Khatak.

All three accused then allegedly travelled to Surat railway station in an auto-rickshaw and boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express at around 1:33 AM.

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Before boarding the train, they allegedly hid the two firearms used in the shooting, along with the ammunition, in an open area near the Surat bus stand, fearing police checks during the train journey.

Under Plan B, they were instructed to get off the train before it reached the main railway station on the outskirts of Jaipur.

Their plan was to leave the railway route, arrange a bus or taxi and continue towards Delhi by road before crossing the border into Nepal.

However, the Mumbai Crime Branch tracked their movements through CCTV footage from Surat bus stand and railway station.

11 People Arrested In Tiger Shroff Shooting Case

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Indore on Saturday in connection with the incident of firing on Tiger Shroff, taking the number of people arrested in the case to 11.

A team of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, with the help from local police, nabbed Pranjal Thakran, 22, in a joint operation.

Thakran, originally from Sonipat, Haryana, had come to Indore five days ago for the treatment of his paralysed brother, the police said.

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Police suspect that he provided logistical support and financial or operational assistance to the shooters and key conspirators involved in the attack.

On Friday, police raided a hideout in Surat and recovered two firearms allegedly used in the shooting and ten live cartridges. The weapons have been sent for forensic analysis.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)