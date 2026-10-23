Tiger Shroff Shooter Was Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Sleeper Cell Member For A Year: Sources

Hritik Kumar alias Roshan, the man accused of firing at actor Tiger Shroff, had allegedly been working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mumbai for nearly a year, sources have told NDTV.

Hritik, a resident of Bihar's Begusarai, is among the three accused arrested from the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express at Kota Railway Station on Monday, a day after firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured in the attack claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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Hritik worked as a Rapido rider in Mumbai, and under the cover of his job, conducted surveillance in upscale neighbourhoods in the city where Bollywood celebrities reside.

Sources claim that he recorded videos of these locations and shared them with members of his gang.

Before moving into a rented accommodation in Andheri East, he had spent several months in Juhu and Goregaon.

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During his stay in Juhu, he obtained an Aadhaar card using a local address to avoid suspicion and establish his presence in Mumbai.

Investigators suspect that his work as a delivery agent and bike-taxi rider helped him move around freely while gathering information about celebrities, their daily routines and security arrangements outside their residences.

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According to sources, Hritik was allegedly receiving money to cover his expenses and stay in Mumbai.

He was promised a major assignment in the future, along with the opportunity to earn a substantial amount of money.

Investigators are now probing whether his alleged role in the conspiracy to target Tiger Shroff was linked to that promise.

Following his arrest in Kota, Mumbai Police are questioning him to uncover the gang's operational network in Mumbai and identify other individuals involved.

Attack On Tiger Shroff

The attack on Tiger Shroff, the son of actor Jackie Shroff, took place when he was coming back after playing football around 7 PM on Sunday.

The 36-year-old actor, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of his BMW, escaped unhurt, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident.

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Multiple videos that surfaced after the attack showed two men -- later identified as Hritik and 18-year-old Rehan from Haryana -- firing at least seven rounds at the car. Following the shooting, Shroff was seen getting out of the vehicle and driving the car to take his injured driver to the hospital.

The two accused then joined the third accused -- Phool Singh (18) from Haryana -- on a bike and fled. A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

The accused then fled to Surat and boarded a Jaipur-bound train. The three were supposed to go to Delhi on a bus and then flee to Nepal.