To PM Modi's "Failed Product" Jab At Rahul Gandhi, A Shashi Tharoor Counter

It is because the BJP has paid attention to Rahul Gandhi that they are "trying to demonise him", Shashi Tharoor told NDTV on Friday, rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Congress continues to launch a "failed product".

The failed product jab by BJP is often lobbed at Rahul Gandhi, projecting him as a non-serious politician.

Tharoor advised the rival party, the BJP, to "sit up and take note" as Rahul Gandhi, he stressed, has ignited an enthusiasm among young voters.

"On the contrary I can tell you that I think Rahul Gandhi has ignited an enthusiasm, particularly amongst younger voters in the last few months, which I think the BJP would be well advised to sit up and pay attention to," Shashi Tharoor said at ongoing NDTV World Summit in Delhi.

"In fact, I suspect it's because they have paid attention to him that they are trying to demonise him in this way," he stressed.

On Thursday, PM Modi, speaking at the NDTV World Summit, without naming the Congress leader took a swipe at him.

"I don't know how long the Congress will continue to put the country at stake for the launch of its failed product. (The Satish Dhawan Space Centre at) Sriharikota does not see as many launches as the Congress tries, unsuccessfully, to launch its leader in a year," he said.

READ | "Some Dreaming Of Disorder": PM's "Failed Product Of Congress" Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Opposition protests against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over what he calls "vote chori (vote theft)".

The Nehru-Gandhi family, the Prime Minister argued, has become a burden on the Congress itself and claimed that senior leaders not only agree, but also discuss this privately with people in power.

Tharoor disagreed with this assessment too, citing his own example.

"Ours is a party with a tremendous amount of inter-party democracy. Yes I have expressed views that have sometimes been at variance in my party but I'm still here. I'm still in the party: a choice to represent a section of the electorate, to campaign for my government as a leader, to chair a parliamentary committee, this one on external affairs. It's not as if the mere fact that I may stand up and express different views makes me some sort of heretic or apostate," he said.

The Prime Minister described Congress as a "parasite" that doesn't allow others to progress and further claimed that voices of those who want to oppose the government in a democratic manner are being suppressed.

"When it comes to the key issues of the future of the nation, I believe that the kind of values the Congress Party stands for, the kind of politics it practices, and indeed its current principles and opposition unity are all principles and policies I can strongly support. I think we are quite prepared to take on the BJP, the government, on a level playing field," Tharoor said.