Video: Tiger Shroff Gives Fans A Closer Look At His Injuries After Assassination Bid

Three men opened fire on Tiger Shroff on October 18. Tiger was leaving a football stadium after a game when two shooters allegedly fired seven rounds at his car, five of which hit the vehicle. His driver and another person were injured in the incident.

His team took to Instagram to share a video of minor pellet injuries on the actor's hand. Small dot-like marks and red marks were seen all over his arm, and the caption read, "God is Kind".

This is a sort of clapback at trolls who recently questioned the attack on Tiger Shroff. A few pictures of him were doing the rounds on social media, showing clear skin just two days after heavily bandaged photos of him following the shoot-out had surfaced.

About The Firing Incident

The shooting caused chaos in the area. After the injured driver got out of the car, the two shooters fled on a bike that their third accomplice had kept ready. Tiger then took the driver's seat and drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital.

The three accused, 22-year-old Hrithik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar, Rehan (18) from Sonipat in Haryana, and Phool Singh (18), also from Haryana, were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday in connection with the alleged assassination attempt on Tiger Shroff. The trio has been charged with attempt to murder.

Tiger Shroff has yet to publicly address the incident. He, however, spoke to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the incident.

Several Bollywood celebs, including Suniel Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Amaal Mallik, and Mika Singh have condemned the attack on the actor, demanding swift justice and better security measures for Tiger Shroff and his family.

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