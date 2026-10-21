Viral Video: Salman Khan Spotted At Kalina Airport With Heavy Security After Tiger Shroff Shooting

Days after three men opened fire at Tiger Shroff, the incident's ripple effects have reached the home of Salman Khan. Following the attack, in which the Baaghi star escaped with minor injuries, security has been increased outside Salman Khan's residence. The actor was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport earlier today amid heavy security.

About The Firing Incident

Tiger was leaving a football stadium after a game when two shooters allegedly fired seven rounds at his car, five of which hit the vehicle. His driver and another person were injured in the incident.

The shooting caused chaos in the area. After the injured driver got out of the car, the two shooters fled on a bike that their third accomplice had kept ready. Tiger then took the driver's seat and drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Tiger over the phone to enquire about his well-being and assured him that strict action would be taken against the shooters and the mastermind behind the attack. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also met the actor at his residence, where Tiger was seen with bandages on his arms and a dressing on his chest.

Security At Salman Khan's Home Increased

Security outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai has been increased following the attack on Tiger. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting, citing Tiger's closeness to Salman Khan as a reason for the attack.

The Mumbai Police have stepped up security in the area and are checking vehicles passing through it as a precautionary measure.

In a swift operation, police arrested all three shooters at Kota railway station within hours of the incident. Two of the accused are from Haryana, while the third is from Bihar. They were arrested in a joint operation by the Mumbai Police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan.

Lawrence Bishnoi's Enmity With Salman Khan

This is not the first time that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have targeted people considered close to Salman Khan. It all began after the blackbuck case, in which Salman was named an accused in the killing of the animal while shooting Hum Saath-Saath Hain near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in 1998.

The blackbuck is considered a sacred animal by the Bishnoi community, and Lawrence Bishnoi has repeatedly threatened the actor, asking him to apologise or face consequences.

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