'When Sentimentality Becomes Substitute...' Sona Mahapatra Stands By Her 'Accountability' Stance Over Daler Mehndi Row

Singer Sona Mahapatra shared another lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, defending her previous post on Daler Mehndi controversy, questioning his professional accountability after he was scolded on stage by an Uttarakhand state Cabinet minister as he alleged that the singer consumed alcohol before taking up the stage. In her new post, Sona Mahapatra said that why she differs from the public opinion and why sentimentality can't be a 'substitute' for scrutiny.

The Daler Mehndi controversy has already divided the industry, where Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma and others defended the senior singer and raised questions about his public 'humiliation', while the other section harped on the singer's professional accountability.

"Sometimes, I wonder what is wrong with my wiring. Why, when an entire room seems to agree on something, do I find myself staring at the one thing nobody wants to talk about? Why can't I just nod along, belong, enjoy the comfort of consensus? It would certainly be easier. Less noise. Less outrage. Definitely less cortisol! Yesterday reminded me of this strange predicament of mine," Mahapatra wrote.

She went on to reveal that her notifications were flooded with tags, alerts, comments and comparisons following her take on the Daler Mehndi controversy. Sona argued why she wouldn't be able to conform to the broader public opinion.

"I belong to a world of performing artists. A world blessed with extraordinary love, applause, privilege and, for many of us, considerable wealth. We fly across cities, live in beautiful hotels, are celebrated and paid handsomely for doing something we love. And yet, when did gratitude towards everything that makes all 'this possible become less important than protecting our own?

"When did empathy become a reason to abandon accountability?" Mahapatra wrote.

"And why are we, especially in India, so easily swept away by sentimentality? We seem to place such a premium on being moved that we sometimes forget to think. A compelling emotional narrative, a little collective nostalgia, a familiar face in distress, and suddenly the questions become inconvenient. The victim is chosen, the sides are drawn, and critical thinking quietly leaves the room. Sentimentality can be a beautiful human instinct. But when it becomes a substitute for scrutiny, it can also be terribly manipulative," the singer went on to add.

Comparing the blurry lines between a creative artist's privileges and responsibilities, Sona Mahapatra wrote, "Surely we can feel compassion for someone without suspending our judgement and acknowledging someone's struggles need not mean overlooking their responsibilities?

"How much applause is enough? How many cars, how many comforts, how much money before we stop seeing ourselves as the wronged ones and acknowledge what we owe?

"These questions seem so elementary to me. And yet, asking them can make me feel like the lone lunatic at a very large party."

Being unapologetic for standing on the other side of the fence, Mahapatra wrote, "Belonging to myself matters more to me than belonging to a crowd. Even on the days I wish it didn't cost quite so much."

The Daler Mehndi Row

The controversy began when Daler Mehndi performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday. During the event, Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer and questioned his performance, saying he had been invited to entertain the audience.

The incident sparked debate online, with allegations circulating that Daler was under the influence of alcohol and struggling to sing.

Mika Singh defended Daler amid the controversy. Uniyal later told ANI that the singer had been lip-syncing and said he had raised concerns because a prominent artist should do justice to his performance. The minister also claimed that Daler had been paid ₹35 lakh for the event.

Sona Mahapatra's Earlier Post

On Tuesday, Sona took to Instagram to share her experience at the second edition of the Sufi Heritage Festival in Delhi. She said she and her team had stayed back, hoping to watch Daler perform a different, Sufi-focused set.

She described the performance as disappointing, claiming that the singer appeared disoriented, struggled to hold notes and repeatedly sang the same musical phrase. She also said some audience members gradually left the venue, despite having paid to attend the event.

Sona added that she and her team had felt uncomfortable and saddened by what they witnessed but had remained silent out of respect for the veteran singer. Looking back, she questioned whether that silence had been the right response.

Also Read | 'I'll Quit Singing If You Ever See Daler Mehndi Drinking Alcohol': Mika Singh