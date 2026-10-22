Tamil Singer Krishnaraj Dies At 75, Vijay And Sarath Kumar Pay Tribute

Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy has died in Chennai at the age of 75.

Krishnaraj's death comes at a difficult time for Tamil music fans. Deva, with whom he collaborated on several songs, died on October 17. Three days later, Deva's nephew, actor Karthik Sabesh, also died.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay took to X to express his grief over Krishnaraj's death. He wrote, "I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema."

Vijay further wrote, "With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr. Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema."

"I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers," he added.

Actor R Sarath Kumar also remembered the singer, particularly for the songs they worked on together. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "The demise of the renowned playback singer Krishnaraj brings immense sorrow."

Recalling some of their collaborations, Sarath Kumar said, "In Tamil cinema, his voice graced over 300 songs, and the songs I acted in-"Paasamulla Sooriyane" from the film Vinnukkum Mannukkum, "Thaayae Thirisoolee" from Simmarasie, "Sokku Sundari" from Moovendar, "Karuda Karuda" from Natpukaga, the sorrowful song from Meesaikkaara Nanban, and "Naalu Vaarthai Pesalaiae" from Periya Kaaval Thozhil-remain close to my heart."

He also wrote, "Through the richness of his voice and his emotionally charged renditions, he will forever live in the hearts of music lovers, and his passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of music."

Sarath Kumar concluded his message by writing, "While praying to the divine for his soul to attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his grieving family, relatives, fellow artists, and all music practitioners who mourn his loss."

Among Krishnaraj's best-known songs is Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu from Porkkaalam. The Deva composition found an audience far beyond Tamil cinema when it was played at the state funeral of former Singapore President SR Nathan, fulfilling one of his final wishes.

Krishnaraj also worked with composer Sirpy on films such as Vinnukkum Mannukkum (2001) and Banda Paramasivam (2003).

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