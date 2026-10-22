Tamil Singer Krishnaraj Dies At 75, Vijay And Sarath Kumar Pay Tribute

Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy has died in Chennai at the age of 75.
Krishnaraj's death comes at a difficult time for Tamil music fans. Deva, with whom he collaborated on several songs, died on October 17. Three days later, Deva's nephew, actor Karthik Sabesh, also died.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay took to X to express his grief over Krishnaraj's death. He wrote, "I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema."
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Vijay further wrote, "With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr. Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema."
"I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers," he added.
தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் பிரபல பின்னணிப் பாடகர் திரு. கிருஷ்ணராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவுச் செய்தி கேட்டு அதிர்ச்சியும், மனவேதனையும் அடைந்தேன். தன்னுடைய தனித்துவமான குரலாலும், உற்சாகம் ததும்பும் பாடல்களாலும் ரசிகர்களின் இதயங்களைக் கவர்ந்த பின்னணிப் பாடகர் திரு. கிருஷ்ணராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவு தமிழ்த் திரையுலகிற்குப் பேரிழப்பாகும். அவரை இழந்துவாடும் குடும்பத்தினர், உறவினர்கள், நண்பர்கள், திரைத்துறையினர் மற்றும் இசை ரசிகர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும், ஆறுதலையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 22, 2026
Actor R Sarath Kumar also remembered the singer, particularly for the songs they worked on together. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "The demise of the renowned playback singer Krishnaraj brings immense sorrow."
Recalling some of their collaborations, Sarath Kumar said, "In Tamil cinema, his voice graced over 300 songs, and the songs I acted in-"Paasamulla Sooriyane" from the film Vinnukkum Mannukkum, "Thaayae Thirisoolee" from Simmarasie, "Sokku Sundari" from Moovendar, "Karuda Karuda" from Natpukaga, the sorrowful song from Meesaikkaara Nanban, and "Naalu Vaarthai Pesalaiae" from Periya Kaaval Thozhil-remain close to my heart."
He also wrote, "Through the richness of his voice and his emotionally charged renditions, he will forever live in the hearts of music lovers, and his passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of music."
Sarath Kumar concluded his message by writing, "While praying to the divine for his soul to attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his grieving family, relatives, fellow artists, and all music practitioners who mourn his loss."
பிரபல பின்னணிப் பாடகர் கிருஷ்ணராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவு மிகுந்த வேதனையளிக்கிறது. தமிழ்த் திரையுலகில் 300 - க்கும் மேற்பட்ட பாடல்களை பாடியவரின் குரலில் நான் நடித்த ‘விண்ணுக்கும் மண்ணுக்கும்' திரைப்படத்தின் ‘பாசமுள்ள சூரியனே', ‘சிம்மராசி' திரைப்படத்தின் ‘தாயே திரிசூலி', ‘மூவேந்தர்' திரைப்படத்தின் ‘சோக்கு சுந்தரி', ‘நட்புக்காக' திரைப்படத்தின் ‘கருடா கருடா', ‘மீசைக்கார நண்பன்' திரைப்படத்தின் சோகப் பாடல் மற்றும் ‘பெரிய கவுண்டர் பொண்ணு' திரைப்படத்தின் ‘நாலு வார்த்தை பேசலையே' பாடல்கள் மனதிற்கு நெருக்கமானவை. தனது குரல் வளத்தாலும், உணர்வுப்பூர்வமான பாடல்களாலும் இசை ரசிகர்களின் உள்ளங்களில் என்றும் வாழும் அவரது மறைவு இசையுலகிற்குப் பேரிழப்பாகும். அன்னாரது ஆன்மா சாந்தியடைய இறைவனைப் பிரார்த்திப்பதோடு, அவரைப் பிரிந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்தினர், உற்றார் உறவினர்கள், கலையுலகினர் மற்றும் இசைக் கலைஞர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். #krishnaraj— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) October 22, 2026
Among Krishnaraj's best-known songs is Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu from Porkkaalam. The Deva composition found an audience far beyond Tamil cinema when it was played at the state funeral of former Singapore President SR Nathan, fulfilling one of his final wishes.
Krishnaraj also worked with composer Sirpy on films such as Vinnukkum Mannukkum (2001) and Banda Paramasivam (2003).
ALSO READ: Tamil Actor Karthik Sabesh Dies At 37, Days After Uncle Deva's Death