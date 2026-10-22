Yash Urges Fans Not To Find "Small Faults" In <i>Ramayana</i>: "Let's See With An Open Mind"

After Toxic failed at the box office, Yash is now pinning his hopes on Ramayana. The actor is not just playing Ravana in the film but is also co-producing it with Namit Malhotra. While the film is weeks away from its release, the team held a promotional event in Hyderabad, where Yash made a special request to fans.

He asked viewers to watch the film with an “open mind” instead of looking for “small faults” in its visual effects or other things. Yash also spoke about the money and effort Namit has put into making the film for audiences around the world.

Yash said, “I'll request you all one thing. Namit Malhotra has gambled it. Trust me, he has put his reputation, his money, everything on stake to put this film on global platform. Ultimately, cinema will be something which everybody will, if they like it, they will talk about it.

“One thing I'll tell you, please don't try to find small faults of VFX, this, that. It will never happen again. If we lose people like him now, it will take more years, we'll go back.”

“So let's see with an open mind. He has all the right intentions, any criticism, any corrections, he's always taken it and tried to do it better. I request you from my side, all my well wishers, fans, every cinema fan, Telugu industry, Kannada industry, Tamil industry, Malayalam industry, Hindi industry, for once, let's come together. If you like the film, let's come together and show the world.”

During the event, Namit Malhotra revealed that the Ramayana will not end with two films. The team wants to take the story of Lord Ram in many different ways and create more content around it.

The plan includes video games, clothes, toys, gadgets and home products based on the film. The makers are also looking at spin off films, television shows and animated movies. Fans may also get to enjoy special theme parks, a Broadway style stage show and virtual reality experiences.

While Yash is playing the antagonist, Ranbir Kapoor has stepped into the shoes of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi will appear as Sita and Ravi Dubey will play Lakshman.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to release on November 6.

Also Read: Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Mythological Drama Earns Over Rs 7 Crore