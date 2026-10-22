"Some Dreaming Of Disorder": PM's "Failed Product Of Congress" Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

Launching an all-out attack on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that while the world is searching for a new order, there are some "who are dreaming of disorder" in the country.

Speaking on the opening day of the NDTV World Summit 2026 on Thursday, the Prime Minister also wondered how long the Congress would continue to try to launch a "failed product".

Pulling no punches during his keynote address at the summit, PM Modi said the Congress is a "parasite" that doesn't allow others to progress and was finding the grapes so sour once it lost power that it was bent on destroying the vine.

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"When the entire world is in search of a new order, some people are dreaming of disorder in India. Today, when there is so much disorder in the world, a strong picture of India should be presented to the world, but these people are interested only in ruining the reputation of the country. These people go abroad and defame India. They ask foreigners to intervene," he thundered.

While the Prime Minister did not name Rahul Gandhi explicitly, his next reference - which was something he has said before as well - left no doubt about his intended target.

"I don't know how long the Congress will continue to put the country at stake for the launch of its failed product. (The Satish Dhawan Space Centre at) Sriharikota does not see as many launches as the Congress tries, unsuccessfully, to launch its leader in a year. The party can do what it wants to ruin itself; we have no issue with that. But to save one family from the stain of failure, the Congress is now putting India's achievements, India's greatness and its development at stake. The grapes are so sour that the Congress is now busy destroying the vine," he said.

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The Nehru-Gandhi family, the Prime Minister argued, has become a burden on the Congress itself and claimed that senior leaders not only agree, but also discuss this privately with people in power.

"The voices of those who want to oppose the government in a democratic manner are being suppressed... We have seen in Parliament how talented young MPs in the Opposition want to speak and criticise the government, but the Congress does not let the House run so that others do not get a chance. Because the Congress want to keep only one person in the limelight," he said.

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"The voices of those who want to oppose the government in a democratic manner are being suppressed... We have seen in Parliament how talented young MPs in the Opposition want to speak and criticise the government, but the Congress does not let the House run so that others do not get a chance. Because the Congress want to keep only one person in the limelight," he said.

"The Congress has become that parasite ('parjeevi') that does not want to let anyone succeed. The 'dimagi Naxals' have taken over the Congress' mind to such an extent that it has lost the ability to think for itself. The people who used to spread destruction in the villages have now entered the Congress and are ready to destroy the country," he added.