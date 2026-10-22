"World That Relied On India's Brainpower Now Trusts Its Mindpower": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the global order is changing but that international institutions, the United Nations among them, are struggling to keep pace with that change. He also said that trade, technology and sea routes are increasingly "being weaponised", in an apparent reference to the ongoing war between the United States and Iran in the Middle East.

"Thinking has reached a quantum leap. The world that once relied on India's brainpower now trusts India's mindpower as well. And as a result, we are now working with the world not just as a back office but also as a brain office," PM Modi said at NDTV World Summit 2026.

The phrase "back office" has long been used to describe India's role in providing outsourced services, such as call centres and data processing, to companies abroad.

The Prime Minister said India is today among the leading nations for digital innovation and startup ecosystems, and that it remains the world's fastest-growing major economy.

"Bharat is motivating the world toward collective development," he said.

"Whenever the government formulates policy in any sector or makes investment decisions, there's a thought behind it: which capabilities to develop in India? In which areas to reduce our dependence on other countries? And how to prepare for future crises today. We keep these things in mind in every decision. There are many investments whose benefits take years to show, but they are of immense importance for the country's future," the Prime Minister said.

To illustrate the point, PM Modi turned to the pharmaceutical industry, a sector in which India is widely known as a large producer of finished medicines.

"Let me give you an interesting example," he said. "You're all familiar with India's pharmaceutical capabilities. Until a few years ago, India relied heavily on imports for raw materials for medicines. Now the country is changing this situation."