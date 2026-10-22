Bengaluru Man Crashes His Mercedes-Benz, Receives Rs 61 Lakh Repair Bill: 'Buy A New Car Bro'

A Bengaluru techie escaped a serious highway accident relatively unscathed, only to be slapped with an unexpected financial shock. In a social media post, Adam Rizk, a software engineer at Amazon, revealed that he was presented with a Rs 61 lakh repair estimate for his crashed Mercedes-Benz, which was approximately the same amount he had paid for the car originally.

Rizk explained that he was driving during heavy Bengaluru rain when his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed through a highway divider, before landing in the opposite lane.

"I crashed my Benz. Walked away without any major issues thankfully," said Rizk before adding: "Could have been a lot worse since I crashed through the divider and ended up on the wrong side of the highway."

Having survived the accident without major injuries, Rizk said he took the car to the authorised service centre where the repair estimate left him surprised. Rizk said he knew restoring the car would be an expensive job, but he didn't know it would be 'this expensive'

"Update: hauled my car to the Mercedes service center gave me a repair estimate of Rs 61 lakhs. Sixty. One. Lakh. Rupees," said Rizk, adding: "I knew it'd be expensive, but not *this* expensive."

Quizzed if the insurance would be able to cover the repairs, Rizk said: "Yup, no way insurance will cover the repair costs. It's a total loss so they'll just give a cash payout."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Buy A New Car'

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that once the airbags have been deployed, it is best to just buy a new car, as it would never work the same as before.

"Bro, at this point, just buy a new car," said one user, while another added: "Post-repair, it's no fun driving these cars. They never feel same again even though they change each and every part. Experience speaks."

A third commented: "Imagine buying a brand-new Mercedes C-Class for around Rs 70 lakh. Now imagine being told that repairing your existing Mercedes will cost Rs 61 lakh. Let that sink in."

A fourth said: "Mercedes literally pulled the rug under him. If the airbags are deployed, the car is totalled. It's done. The insurance will write it off unless you were cheap on your insurance. Your car will never be the same again. Just buy a new car!"