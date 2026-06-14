2 Killed As Mercedes-Benz Loses Control, Crashes Into Divider in Bengaluru

A late-night drive back from dinner turned fatal after a Mercedes-Benz rammed into a divider at high speed on Bengaluru's Satellite Town Ring Road, leaving two people dead.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Rizwan, a married man and father of two children, and his 28-year-old friend Sajjiya. According to preliminary information, Rizwan had picked up Sajjiya and the two were returning from Devanahalli when the accident occurred on a bridge near Hoskote.

According to police, Sajiya had accompanied Rizwan for dinner on Friday night. After having dinner, the two were returning to Bengaluru when the accident occurred at around 12.45 am, news agency IANS reported.

Police said Rizwan was driving a Mercedes-Benz car owned by one of his clients when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a divider. The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled.

Investigators said Rizwan was thrown out of the vehicle through the sunroof and fell into a nearby drain, while Sajjiya was flung onto the road.

Search teams later recovered Rizwan's body from the drain after an extensive search operation.

Preliminary findings suggest that the car was being driven at high speed at the time of the accident. Police suspect overspeeding may have been a major factor behind the crash.

Police are also reviewing available evidence, including CCTV footage from the expressway and nearby areas, to reconstruct the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.