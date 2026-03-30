Out To Buy Cake For Friend, Man Gets Run Over By Auto, Car In Bengaluru

Thirty-two-year-old Anil had stepped out to pick up a cake for his friend's birthday. Instead, what reached home was the news of Anil's death in a road accident in Karnataka's Mysuru district on Sunday evening.

Anil was riding his motorbike from Kushalnagar to Bylakuppe when he became a victim of a chain collision. As seen in CCTV footage, Anil was riding on the left side of the road, when he was hit first by an auto-rickshaw and then by a car.

A speeding car coming from the Mysuru side towards Kushalnagar rammed into an auto-rickshaw, causing it to overturn and fall onto Anil's motorcycle.



Anil had sensed the car speeding towards him, as he is seen slowing down in the footage, but it was too late.

The horror did not end here. The car then ran over Anil before fleeing the scene, killing him on the spot.

The entire sequence of the accident was captured on CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

A case has been registered at the Bylakuppe Police Station, and the police have launched a search to trace the missing car driver.