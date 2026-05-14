"Make It Work And Never Mess It Up," Xi Tells Trump At Beijing Summit

In his speech on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about the US-China relationship with a lot of warmth. He said that the relation between the two largest economies is the most important bilateral relationship in the world.

"We both believe that the China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. We must make it work and never mess it up," he said.

Xi characterised the relationship as a choice between shared prosperity and mutual decline. He asserted that "both China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation", urging that "our two countries should be partners rather than rivals".

He said that the relationship between the US and China can only "advance steadily" if there is "mutual respect".

"The world is changing and turbulent," he said and noted that the relationship between the two countries impacts not just the 1.7 billion people who live in both countries but also the 8 billion people who live outside the two countries.

Make America Great Again Compatible With Great Rejuvenation Of China

The Chinese leader drew parallels between the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" and "making America great again" and said that the two nations can succeed together.

"The people of China and the United States are both great peoples. Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand," he remarked, weaving together a cornerstone Communist Party slogan with one of Trump's most recognisable catchphrases.

In a broader call for global partnership, as Xi stated, "We can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world."

Trump Calls US-China Relations "Most Consequential" In The World

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also praised US-China relations, calling it "one of the most consequential relationships in world history."

"Just as many Chinese now love basketball and blue jeans, Chinese restaurants in America today outnumber the five largest fast-food chains in the United States, all combined," he said and called it a "pretty big statement".

"The world is a special world with the two of us united and together," Trump said.

Trump also announced that Xi would be making a reciprocal visit to the White House on September 24.

"Thank you again, President Xi, for this beautiful welcome, and tonight, it is my honour to extend an invitation to you, Madam Peng, to visit us at the White House this September 24 and we look forward to it, and I'd now like to raise your glass and propose a toast to the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people," Trump said during his speech here during his meeting with Xi.