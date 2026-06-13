On Camera, 1 Killed And 3 Injured As Car Rams 2 Bikes In Bengaluru

One man was killed and three others were injured in a deadly road accident on Mysuru Road near Kengeri in Bengaluru early Saturday morning.

CCTV footage of the accident shows the white Maruti Eeco car suddenly losing control and hitting two bikes in front of it. It then flipped onto its side near a petrol pump.

The accident alarmed people nearby who rushed to the spot to help the injured. People were seen trying to flip the car back to its normal position.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:45 am on Saturday morning as the Eeco car rammed the two motorcycles.

The severe impact of the accident killed a 45-year-old man, identified as Sukhdev. He succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.

Three motorcycle riders sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said their condition is stable.

Anoop A Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Traffic West Division of Bengaluru City visited the spot following the accident and reviewed the situation.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Traffic police are now investigating the exact cause of the accident, including whether overspeeding or negligence played a role.

(With inputs from Rahul Rajhans)