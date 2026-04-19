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Gun In Hand, Tripling On Highway: 3 Brothers' Thrill Ride Turns Fatal

The footage was filmed by two of their friends on a second motorcycle.

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Gun In Hand, Tripling On Highway: 3 Brothers' Thrill Ride Turns Fatal
The collision killed all three riders.
  • A few seconds of thrill filmed on a mobile phone ended in a crash that killed 3brothers of the same family
  • The footage was filmed by two of their friends on a second motorcycle
  • The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district
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Bhopal:

A few seconds of thrill filmed on a mobile phone ended in a crash that killed three brothers of the same family.

A video of the fatal road accident, which took place on 14 April in Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh, shows three young men riding a motorcycle at high speed.

The footage was filmed by two of their friends on a second motorcycle. Both bikes are trying to overtake each other and weave through traffic. One rider appears to be holding a pistol.

The video shows the three riders attempting to overtake a truck. At that moment, a trolley loaded with bricks appears ahead. Travelling at high speed, the riders lose control and crash into the back of the trolley.

The collision killed all three riders. Uplaksh Kol, Amrish Kol and Hemraj Kol died at the scene. All three were from the same family.

The second motorcycle, carrying Prashant and Pradeep Dwivedi, was following closely behind to record the footage. Both sustained serious injuries in the incident.

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