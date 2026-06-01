Uniform Civil Code Faces Tribal Customs Challenge In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has formally begun the process of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announcing that a high-level committee is already collecting suggestions from citizens across religious and social communities.

While the move is being projected as a major legal and social reform aimed at ensuring equality in matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance, it is also opening up a debate over the future of tribal customs in one of India's most tribal-dominated states.

Speaking in Bhopal, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to introducing a Uniform Civil Code and has launched a dedicated website through which citizens can submit their suggestions.

He said that in today's era, there is a growing need to move beyond separate personal laws and customs governing family matters and create a framework that guarantees equal rights and justice for all citizens.

Dr Yadav said the proposed law would particularly benefit women by ensuring uniform rights in matters such as marriage, divorce and family disputes. He added that a committee headed by a former Supreme Court judge and comprising legal experts and scholars has been constituted to study the issue and gather feedback from different sections of society before making recommendations to the government.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that other states have already moved in this direction and expressed confidence that Madhya Pradesh is well-positioned to implement the Uniform Civil Code through dialogue and consensus.

However, even before the committee begins drafting its recommendations, a key challenge has emerged.

With nearly 21 per cent of its population belonging to Scheduled Tribes and 47 Assembly constituencies reserved for tribal communities, Madhya Pradesh has one of the largest tribal populations in the country. For many tribal groups, marriage, inheritance and family relationships are governed by customs that have existed for generations and differ significantly from mainstream legal frameworks.

Practices such as Dapa, under which the groom's family pays a bride price to the bride's family, and Bhageli or Lamsena marriages, where couples elope and later receive social recognition from the community, remain deeply embedded in tribal society.

Sources familiar with the ongoing discussions indicate that these customs could emerge as one of the biggest challenges in drafting and implementing a truly uniform legal code.

The challenge before policymakers is balancing constitutional equality with cultural identity. While supporters of the UCC argue that a common legal framework is necessary to ensure equal rights and legal certainty, critics are likely to question whether traditional tribal practices should be brought under a single legal structure.

The government has sought to address these concerns by emphasising consultation. The committee is expected to travel across districts and engage with representatives of different religious and tribal communities before finalising its recommendations.

How tribal customs are accommodated within the proposed framework is likely to remain one of the key questions as Madhya Pradesh moves ahead with its Uniform Civil Code exercise.