Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister To Write To CBI For Probe Into Twisha Sharma Case

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured Twisha Sharma's family members that he will hand over the probe into her death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sharma, 33, was found hanging on the terrace of her in-laws' home on May 12. Her death came barely five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh, a lawyer.

Her family members met the chief minister on Wednesday to seek justice.

Chief Minister Yadav assured them that the government will write a letter to the premier investigation agency, recommending a probe into the circumstances leading to her death.

He also assured them of all the help from the government.

He said if they want to take her body to Delhi's AIIMS for the second autopsy, the government will make arrangements for their transportation. However, the final decision as to the second post-mortem examination rests with the court.

The Bhopal Police has asserted that Sharma died by suicide. However, family members alleged she might have been murdered over her in-laws' alleged dowry demands.

Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, have been named as accused in the case. The man is missing.

Singh, on the other hand, has alleged that Sharma was a drug addict and schizophrenic, a psychological disorder.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told NDTV on Tuesday that no evidence points to murder.

"What we have found so far from the post-mortem report and other evidence that we have collected is that it is a case of suicide and not of murder," said the top cop.

"There is nothing about drugs in the post-mortem report. In our investigation, too, we have not found any such things," he added.

Sharma's lawyer, however, demanded a second autopsy, alleging a host of lapses and inconsistencies in the first.