'Language Of Terrorists': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark Against PM

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has kicked off a firestorm with his remarks urging people to tell RSS workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the organisation itself are "traitors".

BJP leaders mounted a scathing attack on the Congress MP, saying his language mirrors that of Pakistan and terrorists supported by the country.

Addressing Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Wednesday, Gandhi said, "When you go back home, when these RSS workers come to you, they will talk about Narendra Modi, they will talk about Amit Shah. You look them in the face and say, 'Your Prime Minister is a traitor, your home minister is a traitor, your organisation is a traitor. You have worked to sell out India. You have attacked our organisation, our Constitution, BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.' Tell them this."

Taking to X later, Gandhi also criticised PM Modi over the viral video of him giving a pack of Melody candy to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a nod to the popular internet portmanteau 'Melodi'.

READ | Reel Of The Day: PM's Special 'Melody' Gift To Meloni And A Viral Moment

"An economic storm is raging and our Prime Minister is busy handing out candies in Italy. Farmers, youth, women, labourers, and small traders are all in tears - the PM is laughing and making reels, while the BJP folks are clapping along. This isn't leadership, it's a farce," he said.

'Dismantling Constitution'

Launching a volley against the Leader of the Opposition, BJP leaders said he has proved that he wants to fight the Indian state.

"Rahul Gandhi's language has become like that of an enemy nation. Rahul Gandhi speaks in a way that only an adversarial country would speak. The world already knows India's economy. It does not need a certificate from Rahul Gandhi. Today, Rahul Gandhi wants unrest in the country, but he should not forget that the people of this country and the youth stand with PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," Union Minister Giriraj Singh said.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari termed Gandhi's statements an insult to democracy.

"Rahul Gandhi is calling all 140 crore Indians traitors. His language mirrors that of Pakistan and Pakistan-supported terrorists, as such statements can only be made by them. Rahul Gandhi has proved that his intention is not that of a political opponent but of someone who wants to fight the Indian state," Bhandari alleged.

Senior BJP leader and MP Anurag Thakur said the Congress has undertaken the task of dismantling the Constitution of India.

"The very actions Rahul Gandhi speaks of today were, in fact, carried out by Indira Gandhi when she imposed the Emergency. If anyone saved the Indian people, it was Babasaheb Ambedkar. Yet, it was the Congress party that subjected that very Babasaheb Ambedkar to humiliation," he said.

"Using such derogatory language is simply their modus operandi. Be it the war of 1965 or the Emergency, the RSS has always stepped forward to lead the way. Whether it is the EVMs or the Election Commission - abusing PM Modi and hurling insults at the RSS has now become their standard practice," Thakur added.