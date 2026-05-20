"Al Instrument For Inclusive Development": PM Modi, Meloni In Joint Article

Technological innovation lies at the very heart of India-Italy partnership, PM Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni wrote in a joint article, adding that the coming decades will be shaped by advancements in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, and digital infrastructure.

Wrapping up a tour of Europe, PM Modi landed in Rome on Tuesday for the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Italy in 26 years. PM Modi previously visited Italy for a G20 meeting in 2021 and a G7 summit in 2024.

"India's dynamic innovation ecosystem, coupled with highly skilled professional talent pool, and Italy's advanced industrial capabilities make our cooperation in the above sectors both natural and strategic," the two leaders said in a joint editorial in Italy's Corriere della Sera daily.

India's Digital Public Infrastructure, the article noted, is finding resonance with a large number of countries particularly in the Global South.

"Artificial Intelligence, in particular, is already impacting our societies and the global economy. Italy and India have long been collaborating to ensure that Al development is responsible and human-centred. From this perspective, India and Italy also see Al as a powerful instrument for inclusive development, especially for the Global South, where digital public infrastructure and accessible, multilingual technologies can bridge divides rather than deepen them," the article said.

The article said the two countries "aim to create an open, trustworthy and equitable digital space in which every nation can shape and benefit from Al".

"Building on India's vision of MANAV-putting human at the centre of technology and Italy's leadership in promoting a human-centric 'algor-ethics' rooted in its humanist tradition, our partnership seeks to ensure that Al acts as a catalyst for social empowerment. Our approach combines India's digital scale with Italy's ethical and industrial expertise, ensuring technology serves human dignity," it said.

Placing humans at the centre of any technological advancement, the article argued that "AI cannot cannot replace individuals or undermine their fundamental rights".

"Conceiving Al as a tool created by humans for humans means firmly asserting that technology cannot replace individuals or undermine their fundamental rights, nor be used to manipulate public debate or alter democratic processes. Our approach to defending freedom and human dignity in an increasingly interconnected world hinges on this very challenge," it said.

The article said that the relationship between India and Italy has "reached a decisive stage".

"In recent years, our ties have expanded with unprecedented momentum, evolving from a cordial friendship into a special strategic partnership grounded in the values of freedom and democracy, and a common vision for the future," it said.

