Opinion | Twisha Sharma: Why India's Wealthiest Women Are Still Dying In 'Respectable' Marriages
Data show that women belonging to the lowest and highest wealth quintiles have equally been exposed to physical violence.
-
Meta, LinkedIn Layoffs: Is This The End Of 'Dream Job' Era?
Life decisions are on hold. Employees say they are unable to plan a future because they don't know if they will still have a salary next quarter.
-
India Bakes At 47.6 Degrees: Heatwave Explained, From Urban Heat To El Nino
Health advisories issued by the government and doctors include the need for hydration, limiting outdoor exposure during peak hours, and watching for heatstroke symptoms.
-
Opinion | Xi Is Truly Done Falling For The Great American Bluff
The Chinese and others have long sized up Trump. And they're no longer buying his threats - or his promises.
-
Opinion | PM Modi's Austerity Appeal And The Bitter Economics Of 'Sacrifice'
Can the watch still keep time if one or two of its components are stopped or slowed? The fact is, just as private investment has direct and indirect benefits, consumption cuts have direct and indirect consequences.
-
Opinion | 3 Blasts In A Week: Pakistan's Taliban Blowback Is Entering A Dangerous New Phase
First came an IED attack, then a suicide blast, with militants taking weapons and police personnel from the site, then a bomb blast.
-
Opinion | Why Freebies Work Brilliantly, Until They Suddenly Don't: A Tamil Nadu Paradox
Freebies work under three conditions - and fail when any one of those conditions is absent.
-
The Missile Is Dead. Long Live The Map: How Iran Invented 'Future Of War'
Iran's weaponisation of the Strait of Hormuz - squeezing energy flows and simultaneously threatening subsea cables - has re-introduced the world to structural leverage warfare and marked it as the future of conflict.
-
Opinion | PNS Hangor: Inside The $5 Billion Submarine Fleet Pakistan Is Buying From China
With the commissioning of PNS Hangor, what is no longer open to debate is the proposition that any future India-Pakistan conflict, in terms of force composition, will be a proxy engagement involving Chinese military technology.
-
Opinion | Hormuz Strait: A Four-Point Proposal For Exiting The Crisis
If the world depends on Hormuz, why does Iran bear the primary burden of maintaining it?
-
Opinion | The Beijing Spectacle: Two Weary Giants Carve Up Their Share Of The World
Rather than fighting to the death for absolute global hegemony, Washington and Beijing are learning to partition the global commons - with the rest of the world forced to watch from the periphery.