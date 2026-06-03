Honey-Trap Accused Found HIV+ Sparks Major Health Scare In Madhya Pradesh

What started as a honey-trap racket allegedly designed to extort lakhs of rupees from unsuspecting men has now taken a far more disturbing turn. Police investigations in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district have revealed that a woman arrested as part of the racket is HIV-positive, raising fears that several alleged victims may have unknowingly been exposed to the infection.

The development has sent shockwaves through the region, with investigators now racing to identify men who may have come into physical contact with the accused woman.

The case came to light after a 60-year-old farmer from the Bhind Dehat area approached police with allegations of blackmail. According to investigators, the woman requested a lift home after claiming she was suffering from severe leg pain. Once at her residence, she allegedly persuaded the farmer to come inside for tea, where he was trapped in a compromising situation and secretly recorded.

Soon after, members of the alleged racket began threatening the elderly farmer with the videos, allegedly warning that he would be implicated in a false rape case unless he paid Rs 7 lakh. Fearing social humiliation and legal trouble, the farmer initially paid Rs 5,000. As pressure mounted, he was reportedly preparing to sell his agricultural land to arrange the remaining amount before finally approaching the police.

The arrest that followed uncovered what investigators describe as a much larger operation. During a medical examination conducted after her arrest, doctors found that the woman was HIV-positive and had reportedly been undergoing antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment for the last three years. Subsequent questioning led to the arrest of three more alleged members of the racket, including two men and another woman.

Police analysis of seized mobile phones and laptops reportedly revealed objectionable videos involving 15 to 16 different men. Investigators suspect that at least six to seven of those men may have had physical contact with the accused woman.

"Primary investigation suggests that several men seen in the videos may have come into physical contact with the woman. Efforts are underway to identify them so that medical examination and counselling can be arranged," Bhind Superintendent of Police Suraj Verma said.

The revelations have transformed what appeared to be a straightforward extortion racket into a potential public health concern.

The concern is significant given the scale of HIV in India. Government data shows that more than 25 lakh people are currently living with HIV across the country, while nearly 66,400 new infections are reported every year. More than 16 lakh patients are dependent on lifelong treatment through Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres. In Madhya Pradesh, HIV remains a continuing challenge for health authorities. Recent reports indicate that over 48,000 people are currently receiving HIV-related treatment and care services in the state, while a substantial number of new cases are being reported among young adults aged between 15 and 35 years.

Investigators are now focusing on tracing all individuals who appear in the recovered videos. Health experts associated with the probe are expected to provide confidential testing and counselling to those identified. Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the full extent of the alleged racket, including whether similar operations were conducted elsewhere and how many victims may have been targeted.