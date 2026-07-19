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Couple, Son, Killed After Car Rams Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

The car has been impounded and its driver taken into custody, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

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Couple, Son, Killed After Car Rams Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh
The accident took place around 4:45 pm on the national highway. (Representational)
  • A couple and their son died in a motorcycle-car collision in Guna district
  • The accident occurred around 4:45 pm on a national highway near Bhadaura village
  • The speeding car hit the motorcycle, killing the family instantly at the scene
What legal charges is the driver currently facing?
Guna:

A couple and their seven-year-old son were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 4:45 pm on the national highway passing through Bhadaura village, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, Myana police station house officer Brajmohan Bhadauria told PTI.

"The car, which was coming from Gwalior side, rammed into the motorcycle, killing all three occupants on the spot. The victims have been identified as Piprauda village residents Manoj Kushwaha (34), his wife Malti (30) and their son Kartik," he said.

The car has been impounded and its driver taken into custody, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Madhya Pradesh Accident, Guna District Crash, Speeding Car Accident
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