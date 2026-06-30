5-Year-Old Girl Killed In Hit-And-Run In Surat, Horror Caught On CCTV

A speeding car killed a five-year-old girl in the Sachin area of Surat, in an accident captured on CCTV that has left residents shaken.

The footage, just three seconds long, shows the moment a black car hits the child as she played beside the road. The force of the collision threw her several feet into the air. The driver did not stop, and both the front and rear wheels of the car ran over her as it sped away.

The accident took place at around 12.27 pm on June 29, near Kamalam Public School in Iklera village in Surat.

The child has been identified as Aarti Baria. Her parents work as labourers at a nearby under-construction housing complex, and she had been playing outside while they worked.

Locals who witnessed the accident rushed the badly injured girl to a nearby hospital. She was then referred to SMIMER Hospital, where doctors examined her and confirmed she had died.

The loss has left Aarti's parents inconsolable, and a heavy sense of grief has settled over the local community.

Officers from Sachin police station reached the spot after being alerted, arranged for a post-mortem examination, and have registered a case against the driver, who remains at large.

Investigators are now using the CCTV recording along with other technical evidence to trace the vehicle and identify the person responsible.