Uber Driver Falls Asleep, Hits A Biker, Drags Him For Half A km Near Mumbai

A bike rider was dragged under the wheels of a car for nearly half a kilometre after being hit by a speeding Uber Black vehicle. The initial investigation has revealed that the Uber driver fell asleep at the wheel, resulting in the crash. The incident took place on Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra.

The video shows the Uber driver speeding away despite allegedly knowing that the motorbike and its rider were trapped under the left front wheel of the car. The fellow riders on the road also called out to him and asked him to stop, but he continued driving for nearly half a kilometre before trying to flee.

Initially the driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, but a medical examination ruled out the possibility of intoxication.

According to the police, the driver was sleep-deprived and fell asleep at the wheel, losing control of the vehicle. The accused has been identified as Adil Taslim Ansari. He was driving Toyota Highlander bearing registration number MH 01 FE 5919. The vehicle is registered with Uber, a ride-hailing company, which offers premium ride services under its 'Uber Black' category.

According to Uber, Uber Black rides are provided by "highly rated drivers."

The biker sustained serious injuries in the collision and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police swung into action and within two hours arrested the driver. The police have seized the vehicle and are conducting further investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from Irfan Sayyad)