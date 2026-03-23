Why App-Based Cab Drivers Have Gone On Strike In Gurugram Today: Key Demands Explained

- App-based cab drivers in Gurugram announced a strike demanding mandatory KYC for passengers.
- The strike follows assaults on drivers, including a 2026 murder during a robbery attempt.
- Uber and Ola services faced disruptions with longer wait times and frequent cancellations.
App-based cab drivers have announced a strike in Gurugram on Monday, demanding that ride-hailing platforms introduce mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for passengers, citing growing concerns over driver safety. Drivers assembled outside Sector 46 on Saturday, recounting multiple instances of assaults, intimidation, and threats that they say have left them feeling vulnerable and unprotected on the job. The protest particularly highlights the January 2026 murder of a 25-year-old driver, Suraj Singh, who was allegedly strangled by passengers in Gurugram's Sector 37C during a robbery attempt.
The protest, led by driver unions and supported by large sections of the gig workforce, has led to widespread disruption of services operated by Uber and Ola across the city.
Commuters across key residential and commercial hubs have been hit hard by the strike. Users reported significantly longer wait times, with ride bookings now taking 10 to 15 minutes on average, compared to the typical 1-2 minutes. Availability has also dropped sharply, with frequent cancellations being reported, especially in high-demand areas such as Sector 46, DLF Phase, and Sohna Road, where app-based mobility is heavily relied upon for daily commuting.
Reasons for the Strike
- Safety of Drivers: Drivers are demanding that passengers be verified using Aadhaar or other valid ID to curb assaults and threats. They argue that while they undergo rigorous background checks, riders remain anonymous, leaving drivers vulnerable in isolated areas or during late-night trips.
- Mandatory KYC for riders: According to driver representatives, the lack of mandatory KYC for riders enables individuals using fake profiles or unverified phone numbers, or even those with malicious intent, to access services without accountability. Several drivers have raised concerns over rising incidents of verbal abuse, non-payment, threats, and, in some cases, physical assaults during rides
- Ineffective Safety Tools: Many drivers claim existing app safety features, such as SOS buttons, often fail to provide timely assistance during emergencies.
- Lack of Grievance Redressal: There is no dedicated system for drivers to report rider misconduct or harassment, leaving them without a channel for resolution.
- Economic Demands: Some groups have also included demands for a minimum base fare to counter rising operational costs and falling earnings.
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