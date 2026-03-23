Why App-Based Cab Drivers Have Gone On Strike In Gurugram Today: Key Demands Explained

App-based cab drivers have announced a strike in Gurugram on Monday, demanding that ride-hailing platforms introduce mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for passengers, citing growing concerns over driver safety. Drivers assembled outside Sector 46 on Saturday, recounting multiple instances of assaults, intimidation, and threats that they say have left them feeling vulnerable and unprotected on the job. The protest particularly highlights the January 2026 murder of a 25-year-old driver, Suraj Singh, who was allegedly strangled by passengers in Gurugram's Sector 37C during a robbery attempt.

The protest, led by driver unions and supported by large sections of the gig workforce, has led to widespread disruption of services operated by Uber and Ola across the city.

Commuters across key residential and commercial hubs have been hit hard by the strike. Users reported significantly longer wait times, with ride bookings now taking 10 to 15 minutes on average, compared to the typical 1-2 minutes. Availability has also dropped sharply, with frequent cancellations being reported, especially in high-demand areas such as Sector 46, DLF Phase, and Sohna Road, where app-based mobility is heavily relied upon for daily commuting.

Reasons for the Strike